After ‘Last Supper’ row, Filipino Catholics celebrate Carlos Yulo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘All God,’ says Carlos Yulo, the first Olympic double-gold medalist in this predominantly Catholic country

More than a week ago, it seemed like the 2024 Paris Olympics heralded the Apocalypse.

Remember when Catholics lashed out over a controversial Olympics skit that was said to resemble the Last Supper? It was a mockery of the Christian faith, they protested, condemning the presentation that included drag queens and a transgender model.

Well, who doesn’t like a redemption story — how a young David can avenge their faith for all the world to witness?

After raising hell over the Last Supper controversy, many Filipino Catholics hailed one of their own — 24-year-old gymnast Carlos Yulo — who won two gold medals over the weekend. He was the first double-gold medalist from Asia’s biggest predominantly Catholic country, where more than 85 million people, or nearly 79% of the population, belong to the Catholic Church.

They pointed out how Yulo prayed before the Olympic games, made the sign of the cross, and attributed his victory to Divine Providence, declaring it was “all God.” In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Yulo said, “God is really great, I’m so blessed by Him, and I’m well-protected and guided.”

The famous National Shrine of Saint Padre Pio in Santo Tomas, Batangas, called Yulo a “champion in God’s heart.”

Yulo, whom the shrine described as a “proud Catholic,” is “an example of a faithful servant who always returns his glory to God.” They said, “May all of us continue to glorify God in all our battles in life.”

The Facebook page Servant Chronicles, which has 302,000 followers, declared in a tribute to Yulo, “To god be all the glory!”

The page Millennial Catholics, which has 229,000 followers, said blessings abound for people like Yulo who know how to thank God. They also reposted a video of Yulo holding his second gold medal and pointing to the heavens: “All God, all God. All God, all Him.”

The Secular Male Institute of the Two Hearts of Jesus and Mary quoted the book of the Prophet Isaiah (60:22): “When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”

Individual users, in public Facebook posts, also celebrated Yulo’s victory while recalling the controversial Olympic skit.

Ryan Borja Capitulo said he “was ready to forget about the Paris 2024 Olympics due to its numerous controversies,” but the sign of the cross made by Yulo “changed all that.” He said, “Thank you, Caloy, for giving honor to God and our Catholic faith on the Olympic stage! Thank you for giving honor to the Philippines! We are proud of you!”

Wema Mojar praised Yulo’s victory “despite how woke and pagan” the Olympics can be. “All by the grace of God!”

Charles Legaspi also pointed out how Yulo made the sign of the cross. He said that in the face of “the circus and controversy” during the 2024 Olympics, “it is truly refreshing to see a man who gratefully reveres the Lord winning the gold.”

Incidentally, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, is also known for her deep Catholic faith. She is remembered for wearing the Miraculous Medal of the Blessed Virgin Mary alongside her gold Olympic medal during the 2021 awarding ceremony.

Well, in a country where athletes lack support from government, an Olympic gold can really take a miracle. – Rappler.com