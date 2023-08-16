‘Banner war’ erupts as Taguig takes over some schools from Makati

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BANNER WAR. Huge tarps that read 'This property is owned by Makati City' and 'I love Taguig' are posted on the gate of Makati Science High School

About a decade ago, Makati and Taguig also engaged in a 'banner war' in Bonifacio Global City

“This property is owned by Makati.”

This was the clear message splashed on huge banners that welcome students, teachers, and parents to Cembo Elementary School and Makati Science High School.

Adjacent to this declaration of ownership, a relatively modest tarpaulin proclaims, “I love Taguig.”

The banners were displayed after Taguig took over the 14 public schools in the Enlisted Men’s Barrio (EMBO).

In April 2022, the Supreme Court’s 3rd Division ruled with finality that the disputed areas – Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and nearby barangays within EMBO – were under the jurisdiction of Taguig.

Establishing her city’s stake, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano on Monday, August 14, led the annual Brigada Eskwela at Makati Science High School in Barangay Cembo.

The “banner war” between the two cities is nothing new.

In 2013, almost a decade ago, “Welcome to BGC, Makati” and “I love Taguig” banners already sprouted in the streets of BGC.

The banners were displayed after a Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Makati in the fight for jurisdiction over BGC. This CA decision was later on reversed.

BANNER WAR. ‘Welcome to BGC, Makati’ and ‘I love Taguig’ 2013 banners spotted in Bonifacio Global City.

In the middle of this tug-of-war, some parents and students are left waiting for the education aid they used to enjoy from the Makati local government.

It doesn’t end there.

Parents and students are also waiting for free school supplies and uniforms that Makati used to provide. Will Taguig pick up the tab? – Rappler.com