Chief apologizes over sexy dance performance at NBI conference

In a lively event – attended mostly by men – veteran comedian Long Mejia was standing on centerstage doing his usual schticks. He performed and grooved to “Tequila,” a Grammy winning song by The Champs.

After Mejia’s performance and short speech, a female dancer wearing a lace top and above-the-knee black shorts took the floor and started performing to Bishop Briggs’ “River.”

But this event was not a birthday party or any regular party of some sort – this was a conference of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the government arm tasked “to provide quality investigative and forensic services to the people through advanced methods and equipment in the pursuit of truth and justice.”

Part of the dance performance was captured in a Facebook live, with caption, “NBI Conference at Diamond Hotel,” posted by Mejia in his Facebook page. Only one dancer was captured in the video.

NBI’s explanation

In a press conference on Friday, July 7, NBI chief Medardo de Lemos apologized over the controversy and said it was not their intention to offend anyone.

“Kung naging offensive man ang pagsasayaw na ito noong June 30 after ng command conference sa sensibilities ng ating mga mamamayan, lalo na ating kababaihan, humihingi po kami ng paumanhin (If ever the dance performance last June 30 after our command conference offended our people’s sensibilities, especially women, we apologize),” De Lemos said during the briefing.

The NBI chief said the performance took place after their command conference, adding that they had a fellowship for the NBI national and regional officers to bond. He also noted that he disagreed with the criticism that the NBI sees women as a commodity.

De Lemos also clarified he was absent during the controversial performance, but was present during the early part of the fellowship at around 5:30 pm. The NBI chief said he was tired because of the two-day conference, so he left early.

He added that the celebrations inside the bureau are “wholesome.”

“Ipinagdidiinan natin na ayaw natin na magkaroon ng ganoong insidente dahil gusto natin pampamilya ‘yong ating occasions dito sa NBI (We are emphasizing that we don’t like incidents like this to happen because we want that occasions here at the NBI to be wholesome, for families).”

Probe

De Lemos said he already ordered a probe into the incident to determine who invited and brought the dancers, and who allowed them to perform for the NBI event. He added they will impose necessary sanctions against those proven to be at fault under civil service rules.

The NBI chief said they “will never tolerate indecency in the agency,” adding that they will not hesitate to dismiss personnel if warranted.

Were government funds used to pay for the performance? De Lemos said that as far as he knows, no public funds were used, but probe results should determine this.

“Masasabi ko rin na sa kasiyahan na iyon ay nag-ambag-ambag ang mga agents natin from the regions, from Manila para maging successful ang fellowship ng NBI after ng command conference,” De Lemos added. (I can also say that for that fellowship, our agents from the regions and Manila chipped in to make our fellowship after the command conference successful.)

In a press conference on Thursday, after his 10-day wellness leave, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla also reacted on the controversy and said the justice department will probe into it. – Rappler.com