In lengthy speech, congressman rambles about theory on ancient Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For 24 minutes, Congressman Dan Fernandez discusses the theory that the Philippines could be the biblical place called Ophir. Historians weigh in.

At least once a week, lawmakers in the House of Representatives can take advantage of the so-called “privilege hour” to talk about anything of general interest in an open session: they can discuss their advocacies, make calls to action, or just boast about their accomplishments.

But one congressman on Monday, July 31, used it to fixate on a theory that says a place mentioned in the Bible could be the Philippines.

It was a speech that lasted 24 minutes.

Santa Rosa City Representative Dan Fernandez is flirting – or maybe seriously entertaining – the idea that the Philippines is the land of Ophir, a biblical region or port that is supposedly rich in gold.

Its exact location is unknown, but a quick search on Facebook would indicate that it has caught the attention of conspiracy theorists in the Philippines.

In his speech, Fernandez said:

a Spanish colonial document in the Archivo General de Indias from the 16th century states that to reach Ophir, one must sail from the Cape of Good Hope in Africa to India all the way to a group of islands opposite China that was rich in gold;

that the Philippines has the second largest gold deposit in the world after Africa;

that the Tagalog baybayin is similar to Hebrew, the primary language of the Bible, which mentions Ophir numerous times.

Implying that Ophir could be a better name for the country of Filipinos, Fernandez said: “When we learn to know ourselves, we will be known in the entire world as Ophir and we will know that we are the sons of the living father, but if not, we will continue to be ignorant just what the Spaniards wanted.”

Fact-checking

No, we don’t have the most gold reserves, and there’s no evidence strongly suggesting that the Philippines is the “Land of Ophir” based on the Bible.

Filipino American historian Kirby Araullo, who produced a video explainer on the matter, said that ancient and biblical records indicate that the place existed, and that it could be found somewhere between Arabia and India or in India itself or even in the islands of Southeast Asia.”

But he added that nothing has been proven at this point.

“Despite the widespread interest in the land of Ophir during the age of Explorations and colonization, to this very day there is no definitive conclusion that was ever reached as to where Ophir was actually located,” Araullo said in the video published in December 2022. “If I were to be honest, the truth remains that we simply do not yet have enough evidence to accurately pinpoint the exact location of this legendary biblical Kingdom.”

“Ophir continues to captivate the fascination and arouse such passionate convictions, and let’s be honest, somewhat blind faith of people into the modern day well into the age of social media when misinformation and disinformation continue to be rampant and exploited around the world,” he added.

In a text message to Rappler, historian Xiao Chua believes that arguments that the Philippines was Ophir are speculative.

“Why are we fond of these gold stories? Because we know in our past that we once knew we are a rich islands but colonialism, corruption and greed deprived us of that wealth, and so we continue to dream of that past and hope that these narratives like Tallano [gold] and Ophir are true,” he said. – Rappler.com