The difference between Duterte and Marcos, according to Diokno

'President Duterte is not as engaging as President Bongbong [Marcos] with the rest of the world,' says Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno

From managing the government’s budget, collecting money, and calibrating monetary policy, Benjamin Diokno has done it all.

Diokno has served four presidents. Before becoming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s finance chief, he was former president Rodrigo Duterte’s budget secretary and central bank governor.

Diokno also initiated reforms during the presidency of Joseph Estrada, including the simplified system of fund release for the General Appropriations Act. During the presidency of the late Cory Aquino, Diokno provided technical assistance to reform programs, including the 1986 tax reform.

Having shaped Philippine economic policies unlike any other official, Diokno probably has a lot of anecdotes about the leadership styles of his former bosses.

In a forum organized by the Makati Business Club on Friday, February 3, Diokno said that there’s a “big contrast between Duterte and Marcos.

HAPPENING NOW: Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno talks to business leaders in a forum organized by the Makati Business Club. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/kO2C8IQlEe — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) February 3, 2023

“There’s a big contrast between president Duterte and President Bongbong [Marcos]. President Duterte, he is more focused on peace and order and he assigned the economic affairs to his economic team. He doesn’t want to travel abroad,” Diokno told business leaders who attended the forum.

Diokno also highlighted that Marcos, so far, has traveled eight times to meet world leaders.

For a timeline of Marcos’ trip overseas, click on the story below:

Unlike Marcos, Diokno said that Duterte did not care about Europe.

“[Duterte] didn’t care about Europe, because Europe was putting pressure on us on human rights. He didn’t even go to the US, not once,” Diokno said.

While Duterte visited Russia in 2017 and met with President Vladimir Putin, Diokno said that his stay didn’t last for 24 hours, as Duterte had to attend to concerns about the Marawi siege.

“President Duterte is not as engaging as President Bongbong [Marcos] with the rest of the world,” Diokno said.

He clarified that not one is more efficient or effective than the other. Diokno said that even though Duterte did not travel often, he still had the highest approval ratings compared to predecessors when he stepped down.

Where will Marcos travel to next? He is set to go to Japan for a working visit and is set to sign several bilateral deals. This being his ninth trip overseas, Marcos is on track to beat Duterte for trips undertaken during their first year in office. Duterte made 19 trips from September 5 to May 24, 2017.

In all these trips so far, Marcos has been accompanied by family members who are elected officials.

Are these trips for the Philippines’ economic gain or meant to rehabilitate the Marcos name for the international community? Diokno said: “I’ve been with four presidents. I’ve seen the ups and downs. I keep on telling this: This is our moment.” – Rappler.com