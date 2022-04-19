Fan girl Robredo gushes over Piolo Pascual: Your support ‘really meant the world’

In celebration of Womenu2019s Month, presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo addresses women leaders at the Gerona Public Market in Gerona, Tarlac on Wednesday, March 23. The municipality made sure it highlighted the fact that it shared a name with the presidential candidate, whose maiden name is Gerona. She also visited the nearby Gerona Municipal Hall and had her photo taken beside the Seal of Good Housekeeping plaque for Gerona signed by her late husband, then Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

The presidential candidate turns into a fan girl after she sees the actor's name pop up on her Facebook Live screen

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo is usually a master of controlling her own emotions – but not when it comes to matinee idol Piolo Pascual.

Robredo decided to go live on Facebook from her van on Tuesday, April 19, while waiting for her turn to go up the stage during her rally in Zambales.

She was already greeting the commenters on her video when one familiar name popped up on screen.

“Oh my God! Si Piolo Pascual nanonood. Bigla ako na-conscious,” said Robredo, as she turned to her companions inside the vehicle who were trying to stifle their laughs.

(Oh my God! Piolo Pascual is watching. I suddenly got self-conscious.)

Robredo was trying to suppress a smile too, saying once again how self-conscious she was that Pascual was watching her.

Eight days earlier, the A-list actor released a now-viral video endorsing Robredo for president.

Robredo grabbed the chance not just to thank Pascual for his support, but also to let him know that she is, in fact, a big fan of the star.

“Thank you very much for the support. Siguro nakarating na sa ’yo, even before, that I’m such a huge, huge fan. So ‘yung pag-declare mo ng support, it really meant the world. So maraming salamat,” said Robredo.

(Thank you very much for the support. Perhaps it has already reached you that even before, I’m already such a huge, huge fan. So your declaration of support for my candidacy, it really meant the world. So thank you so much.)

And what does Pascual do in return? He reposts an excerpt of Robredo’s message to him, placing a pink heart emoji on his tweet.

Sorry, ladies. It seems Piolo Pascual has a favorite fan girl now. – Rappler.com