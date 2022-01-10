‘Hindi totoo ang nakawan’: Marcos propaganda line meets official’s robbery complaint

When Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran shared on social media how their household help stole her jewelry and money – reportedly worth more than P1 million – the internet was quick with sarcastic comments. The common thread? The propaganda line of a presidential candidate – obviously, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Move on na po” said online users. “Marami naman siyang nagawa sa bahay ninyo.” (Move on, she did a lot of good things for your household.)

It was an apparent reference to Marcor Jr.’s supporters telling those who are seeking justice from the martial law abuses to stop bringing up the issue and consider instead the projects completed during Marcos Sr.’s time.

Netizens also mimicked the line of argument used in social media to defend the abuses ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses – that if they weren’t the victims, then the crimes didn’t happen.

“Hindi totoo ang nangyaring nakawan. Wala namang nawala sa amin,” one user commented. (The theft isn’t real. We didn’t lose anything.)

While no one is contesting if the crime happened or not, theft has become a sick joke, especially on the rare account that a person in power is at the receiving end of the robbery.

It wasn’t clear either why netizens made fun of the Marcos defense specifically in Libiran’s post. Libiran had not categorically expressed support for Marcos’ candidacy, and the closest she had done was when she defended the much-criticized interview that celebrity Tony Gonzaga did with Marcos. (READ: [OPINION] On Toni Gonzaga interviewing Bongbong Marcos)

Some even suggested that Libiran hire the offspring of the maid, saying that doing so may help bring back the stolen goods – in apparent reference to majority of voters preferring Marcos Jr. as presidential candidate more than 30 years after the dictator’s family was ousted in a popular revolt.

Libiran said she found her things missing when she got home after getting a booster shot. The 55-year-old maid, named Marilou Fernandez, never came back after she said she was going to buy garlic and onions.

“Hindi sya dapat pagkatiwalaan, at lalong dapat ay maturuan ito ng leksiyon,” emphasized Libiran. (She shouldn’t be trusted. She needs to be taught a lesson.)

The assistant secretary has contacted the hiring agency, and despite her threat over Viber messages to sue, she only got an apathetic “Ok” as a response.

Libiran said she was exhausting the help of the National Bureau of Investigation and the police to help her find Fernandez. – Rappler.com