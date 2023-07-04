No one’s safe: 8-hour flight delay hits Cebu Pacific CEO, top exec

Executives from the beleaguered budget airline find themselves on the receiving end of flight delays, caused by an hours-long red lightning alert and other 'cascading reasons'

Not even Cebu Pacific’s chief executive officer and a top executive could escape the long flight delays that have hounded passengers in recent months – even as the executives were on a mission to tackle their airline’s own flight disruptions.

On Wednesday, June 28, CEO Michael Szucs and chief strategy officer Alex Reyes were on their way to bring home a new plane – part of the budget carrier’s plan to bolster its standby fleet. They took a Cathay Pacific flight from the Philippines to Hong Kong and then to Beijing that was supposed to leave at 8 am and arrive in mainland China by 3 pm.

But the flight left the Philippines only by 1:30 pm. In the end, they landed in Beijing by midnight.

What happened?

According to Cebu Pacific officials, the eight-hour delay happened for “cascading reasons” that started on the night before their flight. A red lightning alert issued on June 27 ground airport operations to a halt from 5:33 pm to 7:56 pm.

“Yesterday, June 27, the Red Lightning Alert was raised for more than 2 hours that resulted in significant delays for both arriving and departing flights,” the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

This means that when the Cathay Pacific flight was first arriving in Manila, it – and all the aircraft before it – had to wait hours in line to land.

“You can imagine the situation if nothing was allowed to move for almost three hours,” an airline official told Rappler. “Chaos after. That’s why MIAA was forced to issue a statement.”

Once the Cathay Pacific flight finally landed in Manila, it was already past midnight. The crew then had to take their minimum 12-hour rest, which pushed the take-off of the Cebu Pacific executives’ flight the next day to 1:30 pm.

“​​It’s the impact not only on the night in question, but the massive impact to the next day because the whole system runs out. The aircraft has to have overnight maintenance when it stops, and the other one is the crew need to get their rest,” Szucs told reporters.

Cebu Pacific officials said that red lightning alerts and consequential delays like these are behind some of the flight delays and cancellations that their passengers have suffered. And with the world only getting warmer, climate-related disruptions like these may be a reality that airlines have to navigate.

“We’ve got the red lightning alerts, which I think is [because] the world’s getting warmer. And I think we’ve just got to come to terms with these. This is a disruption that we now have to account for,” the Cebu Pacific CEO said. – Rappler.com