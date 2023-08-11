Gadon says he won’t appeal disbarment as long as Justice Leonen is alive

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DISBARRED. Newly appointed Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon, holds a press conference at a restaurant in Quezon City on June 28, 2023. Gadon is joined by his lawyers Horace Bago, Atty Omar Diamel, Atty Mark Tolentino, Atty James De Jesus and Atty. Gerald Velasco.

'Ako naman, hihintayin ko lang na mamatay si Justice Marvic Leonen when I apply [or file a motion for reconsideration],' says Gadon, who is known for his foul language

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon won’t be filing a motion for reconsideration anytime soon after the Supreme Court (SC) disbarred him. Specifically, he doesn’t think he has a chance of getting reinstated into the bar as long as Justice Marvic Leonen is alive.

“Ako naman, hihintayin ko lang na mamatay si Justice Marivic (sic) Leonen when I apply [or file a motion for reconsideration],” Gadon said in a recent interview with One News. (As for me, I’ll just wait for Justice Marvic Leonen’s death before I apply…)

The High Court has unanimously disbarred Gadon for his misogynistic and sexist remarks against a journalist.

Voting 15-0 on June 28, the magistrates moved to disbar Gadon over a viral video wherein he “repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles.”

The unanimous vote did not detract Gadon – already suspended then – from thinking that the decision to disbar him was an act of vengeance on the part of SC Justice Marvic Leonen.

Gadon insisted that the disbarment “is just a vengeance of Justice Marivic (sic) Leonen against me because I filed an impeachment case against him in 2019, and I also filed an impeachment case against Maria Lourdes Sereno, who was booted out of the Supreme Court.”

The disbarred lawyer had gained notoriety for his foul language. He was suspended by the SC in October 2019 for using abusive and offensive language in his professional dealings, and in January 2022 in relation to the Robles case.

Despite attempts by the hosts to counter Gadon’s claims that the SC decision was Leonen’s doing – citing specific bases for the disbarment and the unanimity of the vote – Gadon barreled through.

“I would like to clarify that I was being disbarred not because I am dumb, stupid, or because I stole a property of the client. It was very unfair. Then how come [Chel] Diokno [is not disbarred]? How come Leila de Lima [is not]? It was a vendetta against me by Justice Marivic (sic) Leonen,” Gadon said.

In explaining Gadon’s removal from the list of lawyers, the SC said it found his video clip “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.” The High Court added Gadon “failed to realize” that lawyers are expected to avoid scandalous behavior, whether in their public or private life.

In its decision disbarring Gadon, the SC cited the disbarred lawyer in direct contempt for his allegations of bias and partiality against Leonen and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

Gadon is facing six other administrative cases before the Office of the Bar Confidant, and four before the Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. – Rappler.com