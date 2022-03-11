In Robredo rally in Sagay, Guanzon hits Marcos: ‘Boboto kayo sa tax evader?’

GUANZONS IN PINK. Retired Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon (R) and her sister, retired Bago City RTC judge Frances Guanzon, attend presidential candidate VP Leni Robredo's mini rally in Sagay City on March 11, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) Ex-Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon doesn't formally endorse Leni Robredo for president just yet, but her presence at the rally says a thousand words

Short of making an explicit endorsement of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, retired election commissioner Rowena Guanzon hyped up her fellow Negrenses by doing what she does best: take a jab at the late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Wearing a plain pink shirt, Guanzon delivered a brief speech laden with one-liners attacking Marcos, getting the supporters excited while waiting for Robredo’s arrival at her mini rally in Sagay City on Friday, March 11.

Guanzon is the retired Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner who voted to disqualify Marcos from the presidential race because he did not pay his taxes in the 1990s. But Guanzon retired before the Comelec 1st Division eventually released its ruling in favor of Marcos, rendering her vote moot.

Guanzon’s family hails from nearby Cadiz City in Negros Occidental, and several of her relatives were seated backstage at Robredo’s rally.

“Boboto ba kayo sa magnanakaw? Boboto ba kayo sa pangit? Boboto kayo sa sinungaling? Boboto kayo sa magnanakaw? Boboto kayo sa tax evader?” Guanzon asked the crowd.

(Are you going to vote for a thief? Are you going to vote for somebody who’s ugly? Are you going to vote for a liar? Are you going to vote for a thief? Are you going to vote for a tax evader?)

The sea of Kakampinks – which local police said reached 8,000 in the Sagay rally – replied with a resounding “Hindi (No)!”

She even referenced to rumors alleging Marcos is using drugs, quipping in the local language, “I only drink Coke, not cocaine!”

Guanzon also recalled the Martial Law years under Bongbong’s father, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Marred by rampant killings, torture, disappearances, corruption, and media oppression, the Marcos patriarch’s 21-year rule is considered to be one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history.

“Gusto ‘nyo ng martial law? Gusto mo ng martial law? Ayaw ko na! Never again, never again!” Guanzon said.

(Do you want martial law? Do you want martial law? I don’t want that anymore! Never again, never again!)

She ended her less-than-a-minute speech by cheering on Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Quickly flashing the “Laban” sign in the air, Guanzon said, “Mabuhay si Leni at si Kiko (More power to Leni and Kiko)!”

Guanzon herself refused to be interviewed by the media. She instead directed reporters to her older sister Frances Guanzon, a retired regional trial court judge in Bago City. Guanzon said her sister would be the one speaking for their entire family.

“Yes, actually, our whole family is supporting the Leni-Kiko tandem, full support… Siya lang naman yata ‘yung deserving na maging president, qualification-wise,” said Frances Guanzon. (She’s the only person deserving to be president, qualification-wise.)

Hours later, Guanzon tweeted a photo of Robredo hugging her backstage. She finally cut to the chase: “My president is Leni Robredo.”

– Rappler.com