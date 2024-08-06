Half-truths and falsehoods told about Carlos Yulo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carlos Yulo’s historic outing at the Paris Olympics has unearthed old conflicts and recriminations in his life. Here’s what we know.

Carlos Yulo’s outstanding success in Paris has resurrected some controversies surrounding the young double-gold gymnast, his family, and former coach.

Virtual tongues are wagging, and the tables have somewhat turned against his perceived detractors — probably caused by the halo effect of his new demigod status.

Even ride hailing company Angkas couldn’t resist taking a not-too-subtle potshot. (Remember that caption and read on.)

Family feud? It’s none of our business

During the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu, a reporter asked Caloy’s sibling, Elaiza, why her family, after being “lifted” by Caloy from (the presumably poor living conditions in) Leveriza, has disowned Caloy just because he has a girlfriend. It’s a different tenor from last year’s, when netizens were bashing Caloy left and right.

Before he won a gold on August 4, Yulo ranked 12th place in the all-around finals three days before. Rappler called this a “big leap,” in contrast to Tokyo, where he missed the top 24 in the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals altogether.

The gymnast’s mother, Angelica Yulo, reacted to a Rappler post on social media about Japan winning the gold in all-around: Japan pa din Talaga.. lakas — with zero mention of her son.

Some netizens interpret this as gloating over the less-than-stellar score garnered by Yulo. One vlogger called it “bitterness,” and said it’s “sad that there are mothers like her.”

What we know: Rappler had described Yulo’s relationship with his family as “frayed,” and in an exclusive interview in May, Yulo had this to say: “Okay naman po kami ng Papa ko, bumibisita po talaga ‘yung Papa ko at palagi akong niyayaya kumain. Palagi niyang sinasabi magdasal ka palagi. Chinecheck niya ako palagi sa gym.” (My Papa and I are okay. He always visits me and asks me out to eat. He always tells me to constantly pray. He always checks on me at the gym.)

In the same interview, Yulo revealed his robust relationship with his younger brother Eldrew based on their shared love for gymnastics.

He does not mention his mother.

In his shoutouts to his family post-victory, Carlos is effusive about his affection for his father, Mark Andrew Yulo, who broke down in tears of joy during an interview with One News.

In an interview with Bombo Radyo Philippines, Yulo’s mother referred to Caloy’s girlfriend, YouTuber Chloe San Juan, as “‘yang babae” or “that girl,” and blames her for her rift with her son.

On Tuesday, August 6, Angelica’s newly-engaged, high-profile lawyer Raymond Fortun told media, “Mrs. Yulo and her family wish to assure the public that they share in the jubilation of the entire nation in the achievements of Carlos Edriel and look forward to welcoming him home.”

Says a lot when you have to “assure the public that you share in the jubilation,” doesn’t it?

Did we say the relationship is frayed? Let’s leave it at that.

Play Video

FALSE: Yulo is distracted by love

Rappler asked Yulo point-blank about online criticism of his love life being a distraction, with his losses being blamed on his girlfriend.

What we know: Yulo hastened to dispel talk that his relationship is a “distraction.” “Sa relationship ko po, kung ikokonek po siya [gymnastics], sobrang magkaibang path po iyon.” (My relationship and my sport are on totally different paths.)

He added, if there is any connection, it is that his well-being has improved, “Kapag nagpe-perform ako okay ‘yung mindset ko…malaglag, matalo, manalo, mas grateful ako.” (When I perform, my mindset is okay…whether I fall, lose, or win, I’m more grateful.”

He directly credits Chloe as being part of his motivation. “Naturuan din kasi ako ng partner ko na mag-grow, dati puro gymnastics lang ang alam ko… siya ‘yung part ng motivation ko ‘pag ginagawa ko ‘yung gymnastics ko po.” (My partner has taught me to grow; before I only knew gymnastics. She is part of my motivation when I do gymnastics.)

At the end of the day, what more proof beyond two Olympic gold medals do we need to establish that he’s not distracted?

FALSE: Yulo is an ingrate for leaving his coach

When Yulo left his long-time Japanese coach, social media doomsayers insinuated he was an ingrate and that it had effectively killed his career.

What we know: Yulo described his parting with his Japanese coach, Munehiro Kugimiya: “Pag-separate po namin ni Coach Mune okay naman po…nag-usap din po kami bago ako umuwi. Tinulungan pa nga po niya ako sa pag-pack ng gamit ko.” (Our separation was okay, we talked before I went home [to the Philippines.] He even helped me pack.)

“After niya ako tulungan, tinanong niya ako ano’ng masasabi mo sa journey natin. Ayun lang po nasabi ko, sobrang thank you ko po sa kanya, hindi ako makakarating sa ganoong stage hindi ko ‘yun maabot nang ako lang mag-isa lahat ‘yun, kasama siya sa naging process at winnings ko sa buhay…. Siya rin nag-thank you, hinatid pa niya po ako sa pinto po.”

(After he helped me, he asked me about our journey together. All I could say was profuse thanks — I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am alone. He was part of the entire process, as well as my winnings in life. He also thanked me, he even walked me to the door.)

Yulo also told Rappler that before his decision to end his mentorship, he tried to strike a compromise with Coach Mune. He promised to be the diligent, obedient student but he requested, “Outside gymnastics po Coach, ibigay ‘nyo na po sa akin ito.” (Outside gymnastics, Coach, please give that to me.) Subsequent events show the coach rejected his compromise.

In an exclusive interview with Rappler, Coach Mune said he’s the “best witness” to Carlos Yulo’s hard work, adding that he felt proud to see live in Paris his former ward’s Olympic golden double. There’s a bittersweet ending to that story, though. Coach Mune never got to congratulate his former pupil in Paris.

HALF-TRUTH: Yulo is ‘avenging’ his Tokyo debacle in Paris

Yulo himself told the media after his Tokyo debacle that he will “avenge” his defeat.

What we know: Yulo said he had since adjusted his north star. “Nauubos po talaga ‘yung sarili kapag anger, frustration ang motivation ko. Kailangan ko ring magsaya at maging grateful sa pinagdadaanan kong proseso.” (I’d burn out if I am motivated only by anger and frustration. I also need to be happy and grateful for the process I am going through.)

TRUTH: ‘I can take whatever the world throws at me’

The 12-year-old boy has come a long way from Leveriza Street, Malate and Palarong Pambansa. He has competed all over the world for a medal haul of 24 golds. He has since cut ties with management group KG, whom he said, may have negotiated “unfair” terms in his contract.

What we know: Yulo said he has been on a journey of self-discovery. “As a person mas nakilala ko po ang sarili sa mga naging experience ko, nadiscover ko na rin ang tama at mali.” (As a person, I understood myself more because of my experiences, and I discovered what is right and wrong.)

Two months before his double gold, he said he is ready for whatever the world will throw his way. “Kahit ano’ng ibigay sa akin ng mundo, kaya ko i-take, at love ko pa rin ang gymnastics. And habang ginagawa ko ‘yung gymnastics mas minamahal ko ‘yung sarili ko rin.” (Whatever the world throws at me, I can take it and I will still love gymnastics. And while I’m doing gymnastics, I am learning to love myself more.)

And he goes on to show the world just that. – with Lilibeth Frondoso/Rappler.com