Why did Kris Aquino’s sons Josh, Bimby visit First Lady Liza Marcos?

TIES THAT BIND. First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos gets a visit from her nephews, Kris Aquino's sons Josh and Bimby, on July 9, 2024.

It's a small world, and even bitter enemies in Philippine history books have familial ties that bind

They come from political families that have been immortalized as rivals in modern Philippine history, so not a few were surprised – or confused – when First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos posted photos of Kris Aquino’s children visiting her on Tuesday, July 9.

But it’s a small world, and even bitter enemies in the country’s politics have familial ties that bind.

A quick history lesson: dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos and slain senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. were fratmates who later became political rivals. Ninoy became opposition leader under the Marcos dictatorial regime, and was later arrested on trumped-up charges. He was assassinated in 1983, but up to this day, speculations that the senior Marcos had a hand in the killing remain alive.

In 1986, Ninoy’s widow Cory Aquino became president, unseating the dictator Marcos after the bloodless EDSA uprising overthrew his government and forced his family into exile in the United States.

Kris Aquino, the “Queen of all Media” in Philippine entertainment, is Ninoy and Cory’s youngest daughter, making Josh and Bimby their grandchildren.

Liza Marcos is the wife of President Marcos Jr., who is, of course, the son and namesake of the late authoritarian.

So how are Liza and Kris’ children related?

Liza’s aunt Sari Cacho, who is the sister of Liza’s mother, married Pedro Cojuangco, who is Cory’s brother.

“What the reports did not say is that Liza is their aunt,” President Marcos Jr. pointed out in an ambush interview on Wednesday, July 10.

“So, they are related. Kaya’t hindi naman nakakapagtaka, kilalang-kilala niya ‘yung mga pamangkin niya (It’s not surprising that she knows her nephews) very well. They came at nagbiyahe sila, bumalik may dalang pasalubong (they traveled and went back bringing souvenirs),” he added.

The President also revealed that Liza’s nephews visited her regarding the travel arrangements of their mother, who has been in the US since 2022 to seek treatment for the autoimmune diseases that she has been enduring since 2018.

“Tumulong si First Lady at ‘yun lang. Sabi lang magpapasalamat sila (The First Lady helped, and they said they would like to say thank you). I think it was a very fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family. I think it sort of, I suppose put a little more personal, a human interaction between our families,” he said.

So are the two families in good terms now?

“Well, we’ve always been okay. We just don’t agree politically,” Marcos quipped.

How’s that for reconciliation? – Rappler.com