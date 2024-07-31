Lawyer-beauty queen Anna Licaros joins BDO as deputy compliance officer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Licaros has worked with HSBC Hong Kong as director for governance and in the Philippines as chief compliance officer. She was also the country's representative in the 2007 Miss Universe pageant.

Just as BDO bids goodbye to a familiar face in Walter Wassmer as he moved from one powerful boardroom to another, the Philippines’ largest bank also welcomes a new one on its team: Anna Theresa Luy Licaros, who’s taking on the role of first vice president and deputy compliance officer.

If that name rings a bell, it’s because Licaros isn’t just another corporate lawyer — she was also a former beauty queen.

Licaros first made her mark on the pageant scene in 2007, when she won the title of Binibining Pilipinas Universe. At the time, she had already graduated summa cum laude in Broadcast Communication from the University of the Philippines and was pursuing a law degree. As the country’s representative in the 2007 Miss Universe pageant, Licaros took home that year’s Miss Photogenic special award.

But make no mistake, Licaros’ credentials are as impressive as her pageant history. She brings over 14 years of work experience to the Sy-led bank, after working with HSBC Hong Kong as director for governance-Asia Pacific co-CEO office and HSBC Philippines as chief compliance officer. She has also served as a legal counsel for Philippine Veterans Bank and Meralco.

Licaros is set to assume her new position on August 1, 2024, according to a July 29 Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure.

BDO also announced the appointment of Ernesto Ledesma Ladrido IV as senior vice president and head of central operations group, a role that he assumed since July 11. Ladrido has climbed the corporate ladder, with over 32 years of work experience — 15 of those being with BDO.

His résumé reads like a who’s who of IT and operations roles, with past positions ranging from first vice president and department head of cash services to head of IT group infrastructure and operations. This new position consolidates his influence over payment services, transaction services, trade operations, and treasury operations, placing him in the driver’s seat of the bank’s central operations.

In its latest board meeting, BDO also acknowledged the resignation of Walter Wassmer from his board position. The veteran Swiss-Filipino banker left the bank effective July 16, 2024, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed him to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board, the central bank’s highest policy-making body. – Rappler.com