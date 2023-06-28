Marcos, First Lady once told now-disbarred Gadon: Tone it down

Atty. Larry Gadon answers questions from the media ahead of the Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally, on February 8, 2022, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. MArtin San Diego/Rappler

The controversial disbarred lawyer says Marcos would not have won had he not ‘countered’ – and cursed at – journalist Raissa Robles

The man who shot to infamy (or fame, in some circles) for hurling expletives and insults at minority groups, and generally anyone he disagrees with, was given simple advice by then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos: Tone it down.

Gadon made the disclosure recently in media interviews, following what’s turning out to be an especially controversial decision by President Marcos to appoint him presidential adviser on poverty alleviation.

Days after his appointment was made public on June 26, the Supreme Court unanimously decided to disbar the controversial lawyer for “misogynist, sexist, abusive, and repeated intemperate language.”

‘Followed’ advice and yet?

In an interview on ANC’s Headstart shortly after the Supreme Court announced its decision through the media, Gadon insisted he “followed” the now-First Couple’s advice – both as a 2022 senatorial candidate and now as the latest appointee of the Marcos administration.

The disbarred lawyer said he’s been “very silent” in media and on social media. “I can say that I have obeyed the President and the First Lady and it was a nice suggestion anyway,” he added.

Yet he was anything but quiet on stage during Uniteam campaign rallies in the 2022 polls. Uniteam is the broad coalition of parties and personalities that supported Marcos and now-Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2022 elections. Gadon was among its Senate bets.

His campaign catchphrase was “Galit sa bobo (Angry at fools),” a reference to an infamous and viral video of the former lawyer. On stage, he’d be introduced as “galit sa bobo,” to which the crowd would begin chanting: “BOBO, BOBO.”

Gadon also made a habit of cursing on stage and attempting to revise history, by claiming that Marcos’ father could have done more had it not been for the “CIA [US Central Intelligence Agency].”

It was also Gadon who routinely badmouthed, red-tagged, and cursed Marcos and Duterte’s rivals for the presidency and vice presidency – tactics the candidates did not resort to themselves.

‘It’s okay’

Gadon, who has yet to take his oath as Marcos’ newest adviser, said it was “okay” for the High Court to disbar him. “Anyway, I have a new mandate now. I am here to serve as a secretary, not as a lawyer. I will just continue to serve the Filipino people,” he told media in a group chat.

He added: “If this is what it takes to be a public servant, then I am willing to pay the price for the Filipino people. Political machinations [are] rampant but I will not fret, I will not stop serving the Filipino people.”

The Supreme Court initially suspended Gadon for the second time in January 2022 after he hurled expletives at journalist Raissa Robles in a December 2021 video. Gadon then was reacting to statements made by Robles, who called Marcos a tax evader. The Marcos clan has yet to comply with a tax deficiency estate tax assessment issued by the BIR in 1991.

Gadon insisted he doesn’t regret making those statements – despite the advice from Marcos and his wife. He also insinuated that Marcos’ landslide win was due to his defense of the President.

“I have no regrets because my president won. If I did not counter those acts of Raissa Robles, people would have believed her and my president would not have won,” he said. In the ANC interview, Gadon also mistakenly identified Robles as a Rappler journalist, even if she writes for the South China Morning Post.

Marcos had always led preference polls in the 2022 polls, at least immediately after he announced he’d be running alongside one-time poll leader Sara Duterte. – Rappler.com