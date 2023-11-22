Is Miss Nicaragua’s evening gown ‘inspired by the Virgin Mary’?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INSPIRED? A viral Facebook post by Miss Queens Pageants claims that the evening gown of Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, is inspired by the Virgin Mary.

We know Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios is a devout Catholic, but let's take a closer look at her blue and white gown that went viral in the Philippines

“Kaya nanalo!” (That’s why she won!)

Filipino Catholics celebrated after a pageant blogger, Miss Queens Pageants, made a Facebook post about the gown worn by Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

“Did you know that the dress of #MissNicaragua, current Miss Universe, is inspired by the Virgin Mary?” said Miss Queens Pageants in a Facebook post Monday, November 20.

Blue and white are the traditional Catholic colors of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Millions of Filipinos show a deep devotion to Mary – as in the case of Leila de Lima, a former senator, who recently defied security advice and traveled to Mary’s shrine in Manaoag because she “can never, ever break my promise to Mama Mary.”

The viral post on Palacios, which has more than 20,000 likes and 11,000 shares as of time time, stated: “She honored the miraculous virgin in her evening gown. Now its meaning can be known. Sheynnis Palacios put all her goals in God’s hands.”

Hmmm.

We don’t mean to burst anyone’s bubble, but because we do fact-checking for a living – here we go.

During the evening gown competition of Miss Universe 2023, here’s what one of the hosts said: “Nicaragua’s blue-and-white evening gown was custom-designed just for her. The most important part, she says, are the colors, which are found in both the Nicaraguan and El Salvadorean flags.”

You can check it out for yourself in timecode 04.19 of this ABS-CBN Entertainment video on YouTube.

Palacios’ designer, Nidal Nouaihed, said the same thing in an Instagram post: The colors of Palacios’ gown “represent the colors of your beautiful and warm country Nicaragua.”

But, well, symbols are symbols, and the meaning of any color depends on the eyes of the beholder. If one sees the Virgin Mary, then so be it.

One cannot expect less from Asia’s biggest Catholic population, a former Spanish colony known as “pueblo amante de Maria (a nation in love with Mary).” Just count how many Marias you’ll meet in the Philippines (even in our own newsroom)!

Miss Universe crown ‘is for Him’

Here’s another angle, though: Even if it were true, a gown inspired by the Virgin Mary is not uncharacteristic of Palacios, who is a devout Catholic.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Palacios said: “I am a Christian person; a Catholic person. To me, prayer is a way I feel comfortable…. When I say, ‘Thanks, God’ it’s because this crown is not mine. It is for Him. It is all for all the delegates that I share with, and it is also for my country and my family.”

QUEEN. Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua is Miss Universe 2023.

Palacios, a 23-year-old mental health activist, is a mass communication graduate of the Universidad Centroamericana (UCA), a university run by the Society of Jesus, better known as the Jesuits.

The Jesuits – whose most prominent member is Pope Francis – are known for their focus on social justice. In the Philippines, the Jesuits run the internationally recognized Ateneo de Manila University, whose students, teachers, and priests played significant roles in resisting the Marcos dictatorship in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Unlike Ateneo de Manila during the Marcos dictatorship, however, UCA was seized by the Nicaraguan government in August this year for being an alleged “center for terrorism organized by criminal groups.” Vatican News said UCA “was a hub for 2018 protests against President Daniel Ortega’s regime.” Jesuit superior general Father Arturo Sosa condemned the school’s closure.

Confiscating all their assets, Nicaragua later banned all Jesuits from the country.

More on Nicaragua’s Catholics

The plight of the Jesuits exposes the differences between Nicaragua and the Philippines, despite both being Catholic-majority countries.

Unlike the Philippines, Nicaragua is a dictatorship that is cracking down on leaders of the Catholic Church – to the point of having a critical bishop arrested. Matagalpa Bishop ​​Rolando Alvarez, who is turning 57 on November 27, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for “crimes of conspiracy to undermine national integrity and propagation of false news.”

Two days after a court sentenced Alvarez on February 10, Pope Francis prayed for the bishop “whom I care about greatly.” He placed him under the mantle of Mary.

“The news from Nicaragua has saddened me a great deal, and I cannot but remember with concern Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, whom I care about greatly, sentenced to 26 years imprisonment, and also those who have been deported to the United States. I pray for them and for all those who are suffering in that dear nation, and I ask for your prayers,” the Pope said in his weekly Angelus address on February 12.

The Pope continued: “Let us also ask the Lord, by the intercession of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, to open the hearts of political leaders and all citizens to the sincere search for peace, which is born of truth, justice, freedom and love, and which is achieved through the patient pursuit of dialogue. Let us pray together to Our Lady.”

That gives a whole lot of meaning (or maybe hidden meaning?) to Miss Nicaragua’s blue and white. – with reports from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com