Marcos critic? ‘I’m just protecting my brother, family name,’ says Imee

FAMILY. Senator Imee Marcos answers questions from the Senate media during the Kapihan sa Senado on July 27, 2023.

Is all well between the President and his elder sister, Senator Imee Marcos, or has there been brewing trouble between the two siblings?

The senator has spoken out against policies and pronouncements of the President – opposing or contradicting him openly on issues like the temporary hosting by the Philippines of Afghan refugees formerly employed by the US, the supposed decline in commodity prices which the President boasted of in his State of the Nation Address, the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, and early on, the commemoration of EDSA.

When asked on Thursday, July 27, about her relationship with her brother, Imee was quick to say, “Mahal ko ‘yung kapatid ko, at hindi talaga kami magkakahiwalay ever dahil sa simpleng dahilan na nanggaling kami sa isang puno,” she said. (I love my brother and we will never be separated for a simple reason that we came from the same tree.)

She also said, “Pino-proteksyunan ko ‘yung kapatid ko at higit sa lahat ‘yung pangalan namin na hindi…mabulilyaso, na hindi maging palpak. Thirty-six years kami naghintay. Paano naman kung magiging bulilyaso pa?”

(I’m protecting my brother and most of all, our family name, to avoid blunders and not to fail. We waited for 36 years, what happens if we fail?)

She made it clear she was in no way a critic of the government and that she was just questioning some policies because she wanted to improve them.

Imee said she rarely speaks with her brother just like any other “normal family” as she dismissed rumors of a rift between them.

“Hindi kami nag-uusap nang madalas. Minsan may sasabihin si Sandro, minsan papaabot ni Bongbong. Minsan si Sandro nagsusumbong,” she said. (We don’t talk often. There are times that Bongbong courses messages through Sandro. Sometimes Sandro complains about his father.)

The senator also thumbed down any possibility of joining the Senate minority after Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel said in jest last Monday, July 24, that their new member should be “blood-related” to the President. (READ: Rappler Recap: Why Imee Marcos won’t join the Senate minority)

“I’m solid admin, no ifs or buts. I’m only here to protect the President and the family name. We fought hard and long for this and we’re deeply invested in making certain that the Marcos administration should work,” she said.

Thirty-six years ago, a bloodless uprising ousted the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos. Propaganda and disinformation about Marcos that were spread through social media in recent years have, however, whitewashed abuses and misdeeds of the past.

Political skeptics stubbornly ask whether Imee is really intent on just acting as a fiscalizer, or whether she is positioning for the 2028 elections. – Rappler.com