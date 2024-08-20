How to win the midterms: Marcos’ allies meet in Malacañang to strategize for 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRATEGIZING. Speaker Martin Romualdez (rightmost) presides over a meeting of political parties that make up the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas mega coalition for the 2025 midterm elections, on August 19, 2024, at Malacañang's Aguado residence.

One agenda of the meeting led by Speaker Martin Romualdez is to 'prevent internal conflicts' within the mega alliance that is reminiscent of the formidable Uniteam coalition in 2022, except it no longer includes Vice President Sara Duterte and her party Hugpong ng Pagbabago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his minions are in no way reserved about their ambition to dominate the 2025 elections.

From numerous ceremonial events of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) formalizing alliances with other political parties, to the President publicly rallying members to prepare as early as possible, the incumbent administration is dead set on making sure it has the midterms in the bag.

Key politicians, in fact, convened in Malacañang’s Aguado residence on Monday night, August 19, to “lay out a strategic plan.”

Details of the closed-door meeting are scarce, but one agenda of the gathering is to “prevent internal conflicts” that might arise within the newly-formed political alliance, according to a press release from Speaker Martin Romualdez’s office.

Romualdez, cousin of the President, heads Lakas-CMD, the first party to enter into a 2025 alliance with Partido Federal, which is Marcos’ political base.

In succeeding months, Partido Federal also inked agreements with the Nacionalista Party, Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), and National Unity Party — all major parties in Congress with whom Romualdez has developed a close working relationship.

Attendees of Monday’s meeting are the following:

Partido Federal

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo (president)

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. (executive vice president)

Retired general Thompson Lantion (secretary general)

George Briones (legal counsel)

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos

Lakas-CMD

Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City 2nd District Representative Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe (executive vice president)

Agusan del Norte 1st District Representative Jose “Joboy” Aquino II (secretary general)

Quezon 2nd District Representative David “Jay-jay” Suarez (treasurer)

Nacionalista Party

Senator Mark Villar

Iloilo 4th District Representative Ferjenel Biron

Misamis Oriental 2nd District Representative Yevgeny “Bambi” Emano

Nationalist People’s Coalition

former Senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III (chairperson)

Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza (secretary general)

National Unity Party

Camarines Sur 2nd District Representative Luis Raymund “L-Ray” Villafuerte (president)

Bataan 2nd District Representative Albert Raymond Garcia (secretary general)

Based on numerous press releases, the mega alliance will be called “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” in reference to the President’s 2022 campaign slogan, and much-publicized administration motto.

“This is more than just a strategic planning session. It is a declaration of our shared commitment to the Filipino people,” Romualdez was quoted as saying. “Our unity is our strength, and today we solidify that bond to ensure that our vision for a better Philippines will continue to be realized.”

The administration coalition has yet to unveil its 12-person senatorial lineup, but Rappler’s tally counts at least six senatorial hopefuls from political parties that make up the 2025 coalition, namely: reelectionist senators Lito Lapid (NPC), Imee Marcos (Nacionalista), and Bong Revilla (Lakas); former senator Manny Pacquiao (PFP); House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar (Nacionalista); and retired soldier Ariel Querubin (Nacionalista).

Sotto (NPC) and Abalos (PFP) are also rumored to have senatorial ambitions for 2025, but they have yet to formally throw their hat in the ring. They were present in Monday’s meeting.

Choosing only 12 people for a senatorial lineup is a predicament in itself already, but the major challenge really lies in forging unities in the provinces, where political rivals are already keen on challenging one another even before the national parties enter into an alliance.

It’s a familiar hurdle though, as more or less the same parties coalesced in 2022, creating a formidable political machinery that delivered a landslide election victory for Marcos.

The notable difference this time, however, is the exclusion from the alliance of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional party of Vice President Sara Duterte, who parted ways with the Marcos Cabinet in June — the most obvious signal of the Uniteam’s dissolution. – Rappler.com