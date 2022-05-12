Robredo eyes ‘pink’ museum to tell the ‘awakening story’ of Filipinos post-2022

Despite the inclement weather, a 43,000 -strong crowd showed their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, at the "LENIwanag Ang Silangan" grand rally held at the Rizal Provincial Capitol grounds in Antipolo City on Tuesday, April 5. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

VP Leni Robredo is also set to take a much-needed vacation with her daughters as she will attend Jillian's graduation ceremony at New York University

Vice President Leni Robredo’s dreams for the Philippines will not end with her electoral loss in 2022.

The lone female presidential contender is now planning to put up a museum that would house the thousands of gifts she has received from her supporters during the tough campaign period. These range from paintings to handwoven bags that symbolize the massive volunteer movement her candidacy inspired.

Robredo shared this plan in an hour-and-a half-long Facebook Live video on Thursday, May 12, three days after over 31 million decided to elect the late dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the country.

Robredo was a distant second, garnering over 14 million votes. She did not appear disheartened, however, as she was all smiles in the video while showing off the creativity of her “kakampink” supporters.

The fight does not end here, she earlier told her grieving supporters, and she hopes a museum displaying their efforts would remind them to keep the fire burning in the years to come.

“Ano ‘yung mga dreams ko ngayon? Ang dreams ko talagang magkaroon tayo ng isang lugar where we can display everything you gave us, kasi part siya ng kuwento ng awakening, part siya ng kuwento ng awakening na magbe-benefit ‘yung maraming kabataan,” said Robredo.

(What are my dreams now? My dreams now include having a place where we can display everything you gave us, because it’s part of the awakening story, it’s part of the awakening story that would benefit many of our youth.)

She is also considering giving away some of the duplicate items she received or even put them up for an auction to help raise funds for the continued implementation of her anti-poverty Angat Buhay program even after her term ends on June 30.

“So pag-uusapan siguro by tomorrow sa ating pasasalamat, pag-usapan natin kung papaano natin mapu-put to good use iyong mga bigay ninyo, kasi ang sakit sa loob to part with all of these,” she said. (So we will discuss it tomorrow during our thanksgiving how we can put to good use everything you’ve given us because it’s so difficult to part with all of these.)

Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan are set to hold a thanksgiving event with their supporters on Friday, May 13, at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Like Robredo, Pangilinan finished second in the vice presidential race, trailing behind the victor, Marcos’ running mate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Robredo will soon be able to take her much-needed vacation after the grueling 90-day campaign, as she is set to fly to the United States over the weekend to attend the graduation of her youngest daughter Jillian from New York University. Her other daughters Aika and Tricia will be there, too.

“Time off with my girls saka mag-asikaso din sa mga anak ko. Matagal ko ding napabayaan,” said Robredo. Her daughters acted as surrogates for her on the campaign trail, holding their own sorties and house-to-house campaigns across provinces.

(It will be my time off with my girls, so I could take care of them again. I have neglected them for a while.)

But don’t fret, Robredo told her supporters, as she would not be abandoning them anytime soon.

“Pero pagbalik ko, kasama ‘nyo ulit ako. Kasama ‘nyo ulit ako kasi ang term ko naman ends June 30. So nagra-wrap lang kami ng campaign stuff. Nagra-wrap lang kami ng OVP stuff kasi magtu-turnover kami before June 30,” Robredo said.

(But when I come back, I’ll be with you again. I will still be with you because my term ends on June 30. So we’re just wrapping up some campaign stuff. We’re just wrapping up some Office of the Vice President stuff because we need to have a turnover before June 30.)

Robredo may have lost the 2022 presidential elections, but she does not feel defeated. She remains the the pillar of strength for many of her supporters, staff, and allies who are still grappling with the aftermath of the polls.

She told them to accept the results, then channel their grief and anger to bring about a more meaningful change to the country. – Rappler.com