Sharon Cuneta uses megastar powers for Leni-Kiko: ‘Walang kasing totoong magmahal’

Vice-presidential candidate and Senator Kiko Pangilinan brought in the big guns for his sorties in Tarlac City: the megastar powers of his celebrity wife Sharon Cuneta to be exact.

The wildly popular actress and celebrity joined her husband on the campaign trail for the first time on Tuesday, February 22.

The power couple wore matching “Kiko Pangilinan” shirts in pink, the signature color of their presidential bet and Vice President Leni Robredo, who was doing her own rounds in Northern Mindanao.

At the Gerona Public Market, Cuneta cited the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem’s corruption-free track record in government service as she urged the crowd to vote for them.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyo. Sana po sa May ay Leni-Kiko po tayo. Bigyan ‘nyo po ng pagkakataon na magsilbi sa bayan ang dalawang walang kasing-tapat ang puso para magsilbi sa inyo, walang kasing-totoong magmahal,” said the FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star.

(Thank you so much to all of you. I hope you would go for Leni-Kiko in May. I hope you can give these two a chance to serve you, as their heart for service and their true love are unparalleled.)

She then went on to tease her husband about the many rumors that have been spread about their relationship over the years. Not true, said the Megastar, since she remains in love with Kiko.

Pangilinan recently filed a cyber libel complaint against YouTube channel “Maharlika” for spreading videos containing lies about him and his family.

“Twenty-five years na po kaming kasal. Kahit anong tsismis, pero kung may tsismis man, hindi totoo iyon kasi dapat iniwan ko na iyan,” Cuneta said in jest.

(We have been married for 25 years. Whatever the rumors are, if ever there are rumors, these are all untrue because then I should have left him a long time ago.)

Cuneta and Pangilinan were warmly welcomed by Tarlaqueños, who released pink confetti as the couple’s motorcade passed by the streets. One fan of Cuneta even handed her a pink bouquet.

They were also joined by Robredo’s youngest daughter Jillian and Laya Diokno, daughter of human rights lawyer-turned-senatorial-candidate Chel Diokno.

Pangilinan is running for vice president on a pro-agriculture and food security platform, his longtime advocacy as a senator. His campaign slogan is “Hello Pagkain, Goodbye Gutom (Hello Food, Goodbye Hunger).” In his speeches, Pangilinan would often recall his stint as former food security chief under the Aquino administration and his experiences as a farm owner.

Pangilinan usually joins Robredo during their provincial visits, but they have recently started holding solo trips with some of their senatorial candidates to help cover more ground ahead of the 2022 polls. – Rappler.com