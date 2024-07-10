Teacher Rubilyn is fake? Record shows Alice Guo went to school in QC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

QUIZZED. Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo answers questions from senators during the continuation of the public hearing on the raided Philippine offshore gaming operators facility in Tarlac, on May 22, 2024.

Nope, it's not true that Mayor Alice Guo grew up in a farm and home-schooled by Teacher Rubilyn

It seems that teacher Rubilyn was just a product of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s creative imagination.

During the Senate hearing on Wednesday, July 10, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian presented documents showing that Guo went to a regular school in Quezon City, contradicting what the mayor had been saying in past inquires that she grew up in a farm, and was home-schooled by “Teacher Rubilyn.”

“Apparently, si Guo Hua Ping, hindi siya lumaki sa farm, hindi rin siya home-schooled. Nag-aral po siya,” Gatchalian said. (Apparently, Guo Hua Ping didn’t grow up in a farm, and she was not home-schooled. She went to a regular school.)

“Nag-aral siya sa parehas kong school sa Grace Christian High School, for grades 1 , 2, and 3, from year 2000 to 2003. Hindi siya home-schooled ni Rubilyn,” he added, as the senator showed school records of Guo Hua Ping, believed to be the real identity of the local official. Grace Christian High School is now Grace Christian College.

(We went to the same school in Grace Christian High School for grades 1, 2, and 3, from year 2000 to 2003. She was not home-schooled by Rubilyn.)

“Ang natatandaan ko, wala pong farm sa school natin, puro buildings po roon,” Gatchalian said, alluding to the false testimony made by Guo in earlier hearings. (From what I remember, we don’t have a farm in our school, we have buildings there.)

The Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality led by Senator Risa Hontiveros had conducted four hearings on the illegal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). Guo and her alleged involvement in illegal POGO operations in Tarlac have been the subject of Senate hearings since May.

For the second time, the Bamban mayor snubbed the Senate inquiry on Wednesday, prompting the committee to cite her, along with seven others, in contempt. On June 26, Guo also skipped the hearing.

Play Video

Before the hearing on Tuesday, July 9, Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David, said that Guo was not keen on attending Wednesday’s hearing because she was “traumatized” by the embarrassment caused by past inquiries.

Apart from the school records, Gatchalian also showed the alien registration that matches the one filed at the Bureau of Immigration under Guo Hua Ping. The records also include a Chinese birth certificate which listed Lin Wen Yi and Jian Zhong Guo as her parents. Both are Chinese nationals.

This latest development makes the evidence strong that the Bamban mayor is not really Filipino.

“Lumalabas ang alien school registration ‘nya ay match dun sa alien registration na hawak ng Bureau of Immigration,” Gatchalian said. (It turned out that her alien school registration matches the alien registration from the Bureau of Immigration.)

On June 27, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that the fingerprints of the suspended mayor and Guo Hua Ping match.

Hontiveros said that the NBI finding was the “strongest evidence” to strip Guo of her elective post. She also urged the Office of the Solicitor General “to expedite its filing of a quo warranto case against” Guo. Such a case would determine whether or not she has a “legal right” to her mayoral post.

The Bamban mayor is under preventive suspension ordered by the Ombudsman. The suspension was due to a graft case filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government over serious illegal acts and her link to illegal activities of POGOs. – Rappler.com