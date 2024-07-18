Will Sara Duterte endorse senatorial bets for 2025 elections?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While the Vice President says she's not inclined to endorse any senatorial bets for now, political observers believe that any rhetoric from the Dutertes is just smoke screen

Now that she’s out of the Marcos Cabinet, will Vice President Sara Duterte endorse her own senatorial bets for the coming midterm elections?

In a chance interview with reporters on Thursday, July 18, Duterte disclosed that before her resignation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with her and invited her to help in the campaign of the senatorial bets that the administration would be fielding.

The Vice President said she declined the invitation.

“Mayroon akong isang meeting kung saan inimbita ako ni President Marcos na sumali at tumulong sa administration para sa mga [senatorial] candidates. At sabi ko sa kanya, sabi ko hindi muna ako sasali sa midterm elections,” Duterte said, when asked if her regional political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago was open to partner with the President’s party for the 2025 elections.

(I had one meeting wherein President Marcos invited me to join and help in campaigning for the administration’s senatorial candidates. And I told him, I will not join any activity for the midterm elections for now.)

The Vice President also said that she received the same invitation from her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, which she also declined.

“Sa isa naming pagkikita ni President Duterte, former president Duterte, by chance nagkita kami ni former president Duterte, inimbita rin niya ako na mangampanya, tumulong, sumuporta para sa mga candidates ng PDP [Partido Demokratiko Pilipino], so sinabi ko rin sa kanya na hindi muna ako sasali sa midterm elections,” Duterte shared.

(In one of our meetups, by chance, I met with former president Duterte, he also invited me to campaign and support PDP candidates so I also told him that I will not join the midterm elections.)

“Kailangan ko kasi muna pag-isipan kung ano ‘yung direction ko sa midterm elections sa susunod na taon. Kaya hindi pa ako handa na sumagot sa kanilang dalawa kung ano’ng gagawin for the midterm elections,” Duterte said.

(I need to think about my direction for the midterm elections for next year. That’s why I’m not yet ready to answer both of them about what I will be doing for the midterm elections.)

Although she is not keen on backing any senatorial candidates for the 2025 elections for now, Duterte said that she will have a “heart-to-heart” talk with Senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who are both seeking re-election.

The two senators are close allies of the Duterte family.

The Vice President is undeniably popular. Despite her declaration of war against Marcos, and with her resignation from the Cabinet, she has maintained her position as the most trusted top government official. Her approval ratings were also up.

A recent survey by Pulse Asia showed that her nationwide approval rating in June was at 69%, two-percentage points higher than in May. Meanwhile, Marcos’ approval rating suffered a slight dip – 53% from 55% in March – but this is within the pollster’s ±2% margin of error. (READ: Despite Cabinet exit, Sara Duterte maintains top approval, trust ratings – Pulse Asia)

The upcoming 2025 midterm elections are important for the Vice President for her to consolidate power and forge alliances for her 2028 political plans. She could use her position to champion popular issues, such as education reforms or social welfare initiatives by partnering with local government units, which can help her build a positive national profile.

Smokescreen politics

In June, the Vice President said her father and two brothers – Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte – would run for Senate seats in the 2025 elections. While the Duterte patriarch had denied this, Sara said that “remains to be seen.”

“Wala pa naman ‘yung filing of candidacy. So, hindi natin alam kung sino ‘yung mga tatakbo for senators sa midterm elections. At saka, by my experience, up to the last minute, nagbabago ang desisyon ng mga tao,” Duterte said.

(The filing of candidacy has yet to start. So, we cannot say who will be running for senators for the midterm elections. And by my own experience, up to the last minute, decisions can change.)

Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet on June 19, confirming the rift inside the Uniteam coalition forged in the 2022 elections for the Marcos-Duterte tandem. At that time, she said that she was resigning as education chief “out of concern for teachers and the Filipino youth.” (READ: ‘Long story, personal’: Sara Duterte teases reason behind Marcos Cabinet exit)

While the Vice President said that she’s not inclined to endorse any senatorial bets for now, political observers believe that any rhetoric from the Dutertes is just smoke screen. – Rappler.com