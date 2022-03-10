Willie Ong volunteers to head ‘IATF for nuclear radiation emergency’

DOCTOR VP BET. Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and runningmate Doc Willie Ong greet supporters during their campaign motorcade in Pasay City on February 13, 2022.

Isko Moreno's running mate tells President Duterte he's ready for the job because preparing for nuclear fallout 'can't wait until July'

Willie Ong, the lone doctor among top vice-presidential candidates, can spot a health emergency in the Ukraine-Russia crisis unfolding in Europe.

In a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 10, in Cabiao town, Nueva Ecija, Ong offered himself to President Rodrigo Duterte to spearhead a response to possible nuclear fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sina-suggest ko sa ating mahal na presidente, Presidente Duterte, kailangan magtayo tayo ng IATF, hindi sa COVID, pero IATF sa nuclear radiation emergency at vino-volunteer ko na ang sarili ko. Ako na lang ang maghe-head, ‘di ba?” said the cardiologist running mate of Isko Moreno.

(I am suggesting to our beloved president, President Duterte, let’s put up an IATF, not for COVID-19, but IATF for a nuclear radiation emergency and I am volunteering myself. I can head it, right?)

Willie Ong switches up his usual health-focused spiel to talk about Ukraine invasion by Russia and possible nuclear war.



Still, he connects issue to health, talking about need for gov’t to buy potassium iodide to protect vs nuclear fallout.#WeDecide #PHVote pic.twitter.com/Udx4iZMFLb — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) March 10, 2022

Ong has apparently been brushing up on foreign policy issues. Over the past few days, he watched Duterte voice his fears of nuclear war and describe Russian President Vladimir Putin as “suicidal” during his March 7 meeting with Cabinet members.

The 58-year-old candidate said the country “can’t wait for July” to act on the threat of nuclear destruction. He proposed the government start stocking up on potassium iodide, which can protect the thyroid from radiation.

“Bibilin na natin ‘yung potassium iodide, ‘di ba. Ire-ready na natin ‘yung mga tao, tuturuan natin kung ano’ng gagawin… Ire-ready na natin ‘yung mga doktor, mga ospital, kukunin na natin ‘yung mga grupo,” said Ong.

(We will already buy the potassium iodide, right. We will ready the people, teach them what to do…. We will ready the doctors, the hospitals, we will reach out to different groups.)

The Ukraine invasion by Russia has stoked fears of a World War III and nuclear war because both Russia and the United States, on opposing sides of the crisis, have the power to deploy nuclear warheads against each other.

Ong’s suggestion is consistent with his standard-bearer’s recent messaging. Moreno has also been including the Ukraine-Russia crisis as talking points in his campaign speeches and media interviews. He has drawn similarities between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and urged Filipinos to vote for someone like Zelenskiy.

Moreno and Ong are running on a platform of decisive and efficient leadership, drawing on their experience as Manila local chief and doctor, respectively.

Ong continued to wear a cast on his arm, following an incident in a Pampanga sortie where he fell while trying to board a motorcade truck. – Rappler.com