Poor National Railways? Thousands suffer as PNR cancels 713 trips
in only 2 months

EXCLUSIVE: As the Philippine National Railways, with its inadequate resources, proudly opens new train routes in Metro Manila,
it cancels hundreds of trips monthly without informing the public

Text and Photo by Camille Elemia

Published March 11, 2019

