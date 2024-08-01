From disinformation beneficiary to target: Marcos battles deepfakes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As the Philippines ramps up for the midterm elections in May 2025, the 'polvoron' deepfake incident also illustrates how deepfakes might strategically be used in election-related black ops

Hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his 3rd State of the Nation Address, pro-Duterte personalities at an event in Los Angeles, California, released a video that appeared to show a version of him taking in an unknown substance.

The grainy video depicted a man who resembled a younger Marcos Jr. with a fuller face. The man was shown putting something in his mouth before appearing to inhale deeply.

It was described by those behind its release as the “polvoron movie.”

“Polvoron” is a crumbly pastry made from a mixture of powdered milk, flour, butter, and sugar. Following the split between the Duterte and Marcos camps, pro-Duterte social media influencers have been using the term as a euphemism for illegal drugs in posts that insinuated Marcos has been abusing illegal substances.

Flagged by a deepfake detection tool to have potentially used face-swapping technology, the video was likewise eventually debunked by the National Bureau of Investigation.

It is not the first time Marcos became the subject of a deepfake. In April, a video which used a simulated version of Marcos’ voice made it appear that the President ordered the military to attack an unnamed enemy country.

The “polvoron” deepfake, however, differed in the way it was generated and circulated compared to the previous deepfake of Marcos, or even other deepfakes that have circulated locally so far.

It underscores what has been brewing for months: from being identified in various studies as the candidate who benefited the most from falsehoods during the 2022 elections, Marcos is now a primary target of disinformation.

As the country ramps up for the midterm elections in May 2025, the incident also illustrates how deepfakes might strategically be used in election-related black ops.

Comparing the ‘polvoron’ deepfake with other local deepfakes

Before the polvoron video, other deepfakes detected by Philippine fact-checkers mostly involved manipulated audio. Readily available sophisticated audio-cloning technologies which promise to create high-quality clones in a matter of minutes make these types of deepfakes easy to make.

The other war-mongering Marcos deepfake, which featured what appeared to be President Marcos’ voice but not his likeness, was an example of a voice “spoofing attempt.”

Circulated at a particularly tense time for Philippine and Chinese bilateral relations as both countries double-down on their respective territorial claims, it was seen by security agencies as a potential national security concern.

Other locally-circulated deepfakes, which mainly promoted dubious products, also used spoofed voices on top of existing interviews of well-known personalities.

For instance, a deepfake of Maria Ressa used AI to spoof her voice in a video where she was supposedly promoting Bitcoin.

Similar technologies were likewise used for deepfakes that featured Senator Robin Padilla, veteran GMA 7 journalists Howie Severino and Jessica Soho, ABS-CBN news anchor Henry Omaga Diaz, and cardiologist and online health personality Dr. Willie Ong.

What made the “polvoron video” different was that it appears to have gone through multiple layers of transformation and manipulation.

In its automated report, Sensity, a deepfake detection tool, said that “the presence of FFmpeg, EvidenceLibrary.com, Evidence.com, Shutter Encoder, Deepfakes Web, Runway, Faceswap, Reface, Deepbrain AI, HeyGen, and Hedra in the generation history for this structural signature indicates that this file is not consistent with a camera original file.”

ANALYSIS OF A DEEPFAKE. Automated deepfake detection tool Sensity lists devices and software whose signatures were found in the file format of the polvoron deepfake.

Faceswap and Reface are generative artificial intelligence tools that are used to artificially replace the face of an individual in a video or photo. Deepbrain AI, HeyGen, and Hedra are also AI-powered video creation tools.

Apart from these, Sensity also detected traces of around two dozen devices — including various iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models and a Macbook Air — which may have been used to edit, save, and transform the video based on the file’s format. The screenshot below shows the structural analysis of the “polvoron” deepfake, according to the automated report generated by Sensity.

NBI findings

AI detection tools sometimes result in false positives.

For instance, AI detection tool Deepware is being used by both the pro-Duterte and the pro-Marcos camps to prove and disprove the authenticity of the polvoron video.

UNCERTAIN FINDINGS. Pro-Duterte and Pro-Marcos influencers have been using Deepware to prove and disprove the authenticity of the polvoron video

Even Sensity states in its automated analysis that “further manual analysis is required for additional insight.”

In order to debunk the claim, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos ordered the creation of a task force to investigate what he described as the “malicious” circulation of the alleged video ahead of the President’s SONA.

Days after the SONA, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) presented to the media a forensic analysis that showed why the agency thinks the man in the viral polvoron video was not Marcos.

Using a video spectral comparator (VSC), the NBI showed how the President’s ears were different from those of the man in the video.

As reported by GMA News, the NBI explained critical differences between Marcos and the person in the deepfake — the “integral notch” and the “antitragus sphere” of Marcos’ ears from the original photo were more embossed compared to the ears in the video.

Dr. Joseph Reuel Cruz of the NBI Medico-Legal Division said that an individual’s ear is unique to a person.

The PNP, for its part, also pointed out the discrepancies between the President’s eye shape, nose, and sideburns compared to those of the man in the video.

How the deepfake was released

What was further notable about the “polvoron” deepfake was the manner by which it was released. Most of the deepfakes that Rappler has examined, so far, have been released through anonymously-managed pages, accounts, and websites.

Typically, the newly-created pages which were used to circulate the fakes have little following and are able to reach broader audiences by using programmatic advertising.

Ressa’s Bitcoin deepfake, for instance, was circulated on Facebook through a page that was created only days before the deepfake video was posted. It was also embedded on a fake website which was then promoted through ads on Microsoft’s Bing platform.

This was also the case with a recently-spotted set of deepfakes that featured Ressa, celebrity politicians Vilma Santos and Lucy Torres-Gomez, as well as singer Regine Velasquez all supposedly promoting a diabetes remedy. Rappler found that the newly-created page that was circulating the video was running several ads on Facebook. The ads have since been taken down by Meta after Rappler reported them.

Unlike the other deepfakes where the creators and those who circulated the content were anonymous, however, a number of known personalities associated themselves with the “polvoron” video in an attempt to lend it authenticity.

Weeks before the actual video was released, its presence was hinted at in various public pronouncements by pro-Duterte vlogger Maharlika and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte himself gave credence to the claim when he accused Marcos of being a drug addict at a protest rally held in Davao City in January 2024. This prompted Marcos to strike back, blaming Duterte’s foul-mouthed tirade on the latter’s use of fentanyl, an opioid prescribed for patients who suffer from chronic pain.

The tit for tat between the two camps triggered in February a bump in the number of posts that had the keywords “polvoron” and “BBM” on Facebook, soon after the Maisug rally in Davao.

BUILD UP. Analysis of posts that contained the keywords “polvoron” and “BBM” as detected by social media listening tool Crowtangle.

When the video was eventually presented by vlogger Maharlika at the Hakbang ng Maisug event in Los Angeles, California, various pro-Duterte personalities were present. These included Roque and former senatorial candidate Glenn Chong.

Data indicating how the video was circulated (see visualization below) show that copies of the video were primarily promoted through public Facebook groups. The primary nodes that circulated the videos were pages Hakbang Maisug USA and SDS New York. Posts from these pages were then circulated through a couple of dozens of Facebook groups.

Likely to the relief of the Marcos camp, the graph also shows the video was able to get very little traction online.

Avoiding legal accountability?

While they did help tease the existence of the video and tried to lend it credibility, it seems that personalities behind the video also took pains to avoid legal repercussions and evade automated detection.

First, the event was held in the United States. For some lawyers, this implied an attempt to evade Philippine jurisdiction.

Abalos himself questioned the reason why the video was circulated abroad and not in the Philippines. “You tell me, why did they have to do that abroad?”

ALL EARS. Interior and local government Secretary Benhur Abalos points to the exhibit prepared by the National Bureau of Investigation which compared the ears of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with the ears of the individual in the polvoron deepfake.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the video was released, the Department of National Defense called the circulation of the video a “maliciously crude attempt to destabilize the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.” and described its release in the US as “a cowardly attempt to escape Philippine criminal jurisdiction.”

To add to this, none of the key personalities present at the event where it was released appears to have posted the video directly on any of their social media pages.

Most of the versions of the video that were circulated on social media were merely videos taken from the screen on the stage as the organizers of the California event were looping the “original” video. A number of pro-Duterte vloggers circulated these grainy versions of the video on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Roque himself, who spoke about the video in other events and even claimed that the video was authenticated twice, only posted a video recording of the video itself on his TikTok and Facebook accounts. Roque captioned his post “HUSGAHAN SI VANGAG!”

Roque’s post included an initial zoomed out version of the video which had a label “RAW VIDEO” as well as a version that was labeled “ENHANCED VIDEO.” Both versions were blurred and grainy, indicating that neither was an original.

Even vlogger Maharlika, the person who presented the video, did not post the video directly on her account.

Options for Marcos, other deepfake victims

While malice might be clear in the circulation of the “polvoron” deepfake, along with other circulating deepfakes, lawyers are still unsure what charges would be appropriate.

One potential charge, human rights lawyer Dana Batnag suggested, could be identity theft, a crime defined under the Cybercrime Prevention Act (RA 10175).

The good news here for Marcos and those affected is that, the cybercrime law is extraterritorial, meaning it does not matter if the video was released from abroad.

University of the Philippines law professor Theodore Te, however, noted that “the nationality of the offender has to be established as Filipino for extraterritoriality to take effect.”

Identity theft, according to RA 10175, is the “intentional acquisition, use, misuse, transfer, possession, alteration or deletion of identifying information belonging to another, whether natural or juridical, without right.”

In effect, the video was altered and created without consent of the subject concerned.

However, this charge may apply only to the creator of the deepfake. Whether those involved in circulating the deepfake may also be charged with identity theft or even of cyberlibel is another matter.

Both Te and Batnag cited the Philippine Supreme Court ruling which stated that only the original author — the one who made the video, not the one who spreads it — may be liable.

Even murkier is the question of whether platforms may also be held accountable for the circulation of fakes. Unfortunately, deepfakes are not like porn or child pornography, that are clearly prohibited, according to Batnag.

This is because, in the case of a non-consensual deepfake, the lack of consent by the subject still needs to be established.

As for charges like cyberlibel, Batnag said the problem is “when it comes to accountability, present laws — particularly those on information and misinformation — are still geared towards traditional media, not to social platforms and other technologies that also disseminate information.”

But this is not necessarily a bad thing, Batnag noted. Victims, she said, can test the waters to see how the courts interpret how the law should be applied.

In short, file cases, and let the courts decide. – with reports and research from Ailla dela Cruz and Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

This story was produced with support from Internews.