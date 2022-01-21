She saw 6 men murder her parents. The cops killed 1 and declared the case solved.

Lovely talks to Rappler about the killing of her parents, Adrian Peregrino and Vivian Ramos, during the war on drugs campaign of the Duterte administration, at their home in Camarin, Caloocan City on December 15, 2021. Angie de Silva/Rappler

When she was 11, Lovely Ramos saw 6 men kill her parents inside their home. The Philippine National Police killed one in a shootout and closed the case.

In the murder of Adrian Peregrino and Vivian Ramos, the sole witnesses were their children. The eldest, named Lovely, is a small girl with big eyes. She was 11.

The home turned into a crime scene at around 3 am on August 15, 2016. A tense Vivian was walking in circles in their matchbox home in Caloocan City. She held a piece of paper as Adrian and their children slept.

Knocks on the door woke up and rattled Lovely. Vivian stood ready.

Two men barged in, the one in the front holding a piece of paper. Vivian faced them, showing them her own.

“’Di po kami ’yan, sir. ’Wag ’nyo po kaming papatayin,” Vivian pleaded. (We are not the ones you’re looking for, sir. Don’t kill us.)

The men wore black. Their shoes were black. Their pants were black. Their jackets were black. Their faces were covered by black bonnetts, with holes big enough only for them to see, smell, and speak. Their guns were black, too.

Vivian’s words did nothing to stop the men. One walked straight to the dozing Adrian and kicked him conscious, pointed a pistol to his head, and shot him three times.

The men left as Vivian and her children wept. But it wasn’t over.

The men returned, walking straight to Vivian.

Lovely knew what was coming.

She was barely four feet tall, the intruders three heads taller than her, but with her father studded with bullets, at that moment, she wanted to kill. Heat rising in her chest, she stood between the men and her mother.

“Putangina ’nyo! Ang kakapal ng mukha ’nyo! Wala kayong awa!,” Lovely screamed as she shed tears. (You motherfuckers! How dare you? You have no mercy!)

Vivian reached out again with the same piece of paper that failed to save her husband – a certificate.

It was proof that, just the month before, drug suspects like Adrian, a tricycle driver, and herself, a manicurist, had surrendered to local officials for rehabilitation. They promised they would change for the better, and, in exchange, they would be given immunity from execution – or so they thought.

It was a month into the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, when at the peak of his so-called war on drugs dozens were being killed daily by policemen and vigilantes.

Their targets were the same: drug suspects. Duterte wove a tale about them being the source of all ills in the country. Declaring all drug users as addicts just the same, Duterte once said he would be “happy to slaughter” them all – as Adolf Hitler did with the Jews.

“Please don’t. That’s my daughter. This is our document, proof that we have surrendered,” Vivian continued to explain.

“We don’t need that, what we need is both of you,” the man answered. What the man meant was they needed her partner and herself dead.

A shot to Vivian’s arm. Lovely charged forward, forcing her mother back. The gunman locked his gun to Lovely’s head.

“Don’t. She’s a child,” a voice warned from behind the shooter.

Vivian pulled Lovely behind her and dropped to her knees. She begged them to stop. Lovely hoped the man would listen, to find it in himself to see what was in front of him – a defenseless woman with her defenseless child, trembling. The man still shot her mother in the head.

“Duterte kami,” they said, as they walked out.

“We are Duterte.”

A generation of victims

AT HOME. Lovely Ramos shows the urn of her parents inside her aunt’s home in Caloocan City. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

Adrian breathed. It looked like he wanted to say something to Lovely. She walked closer, tried to string his moans into words. Before she could make sense of them, blood choked her father, then he completely fell silent.

She turned to her mother and tried to cradle her lifeless body. As she propped her up, Lovely’s small hand went through the back of her mother’s head. Her skull had been shattered.

Lovely’s parents would be among the first victims in Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, which has since killed at least 7,000 drug suspects in police operations as of January 2022. Killings by vigilantes inspired by Duterte included, the number of fatalities hovered at around 30,000, according to human rights groups.

Lovely would be among the first of many – one child in a generation who lost either their father or mother, and in Lovely’s case, both, to gunmen who left as quickly as they came.

Finding the killers

Lovely swore the killers of her parents were policemen. The damning evidence was the piece of paper one of them carried to their home. She said it was a warrant.

Over a week later, police knocked on their doors with news. Good news, they said. The police found Adrian and Vivian’s killer. Then, they killed him.

On the evening of September 1, 2016, a certain Restituto Romero was shot dead in San Vicente Street in Caloocan City. Police rushed to the crime scene and found a witness. The killer was a man riding a red, white, and black Honda Wave. He wore black.

The officers on the scene radioed the rundown to their city-wide communications line. Minutes later, they found him, whizzing on his motorbike through Bagong Silang, near Caloocan’s boundary with the province of Bulacan.

The intercepting police team was led by then-colonel Reydante Ariza, the highest-ranking policeman on the night shift. They signaled the rider to stop, but he only hit the turbo. The chase led to a shootout, which led to the death of the killer.

Investigator Rhyan Rodriguez remembered that night. It was already over when he arrived, the killer already cold. His job mostly involved writing down what he saw.

He noted the date and time, their location, where the bullets landed, where the motorcycle fell, how the killer spread on the street, and how the scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) unmasked the killer – helmet first, bonnet next. He stopped writing. It was a familiar face. A cop.

Elpidio Manding was a policeman from Caloocan City. He was over a decade ahead of Rodriguez in the service, so ahead that when the investigator was still a student, that cop was already Elpidio Manding of the Caloocan City Police Office.

“Organic” was how Rodriguez described him, a policeman who was assigned to his own hometown, bound there until he retired. But Manding was a nuisance case. By the time he allegedly shot it out with his superiors, he had been labeled AWOL. He stopped showing up, and word in the Caloocan police headquarters was that he ditched the badge for a more lucrative job at a security agency.

The SOCO extracted a gun, a packet of shabu (methamphetamine), then they found a piece of paper.

It was a list of names. Rodriguez knew some of them. There was Restituto Romero, who was killed the same day. Then, there was Adrian Peregrino and Vivian Ramos.

The piece of paper that Lovely saw was a kill list.

How probes die

MEMORIAL. The urns of Lovely’s family members are arranged in her aunt’s home in Caloocan City. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

Rodriguez was the same investigator in the killing of Adrian and Vivian. With Manding found and killed, he declared the case solved.

Rodriguez’s reasoning was simple: Manding matched the description of witnesses in the killing of Adrian and Vivian – a man clad in black riding a motorcycle – and the victims’ names appeared on his kill list. Who else would kill the couple?

In Lovely’s memory, she did not count only one man who killed her parents, she counted six: two men barged into their house, while four men stood guard outside.

For Lovely, there would only be justice when all of the men – the killer and his accomplices – were captured. She also wanted them killed.

But the police did nothing more. Rodriguez did not interview Lovely nor her siblings. All his witnesses were outside when the double murder happened.

Rodriguez conceded one thing: that there was more than one killer. His witnesses confirmed that two men intruded. But, five years later, that one killer was still at large. Even with Manding being an AWOL police officer, Rodriguez did not probe into the possibility that Manding’s accomplice was a policeman too. Despite all this, the case was still branded as solved and shelved.

This was how the investigation turned cold.

In 2016, when the war on drugs was at its peak, people died by the dozen per day. In Caloocan City alone, Rodriguez counted at least five a night. Rodriguez knew because he was one of only two homicide investigators manning the night shift. Before he could make progress with one killing, another would follow not long after.

“Even if we wanted to probe more, we couldn’t do it, given the number of cases there were. It was the peak of the killings,” Rodriguez said in Filipino.

Caloocan continued to be a killing field. It was in the same city that three minors were killed in a span of two months in 2017. The police’s credibility plummeted so much that the Metro Manila police chief then, Oscar Albayalde, decided to fire all Caloocan cops in September 2017. Rodriguez was one of them.

Rodriguez turned over his case folders to an investigator who had no experience in Caloocan. He couldn’t even remember his name. Rodriguez was only reassigned to Caloocan in late 2018, and he no longer probed into the death of Lovely’s parents.

“Kasi meron nang nahuling isa,” Rodriguez said. (Because one was already captured.)

By the internal standards of the Philippine National Police, if one suspect in a case is captured or killed, the case is considered solved.

In the Philippines, there can be 20 killers in a case, with only one of them captured, yet the police can still declare it solved – a death sentence to the probe.

“The painful reality is, old cases get buried by new ones. It’s the new ones that get the priority,” Rodriguez said.

The case of Lovely’s parents could still be reopened, but it would take the Caloocan police the will and resources to listen to Lovely, who was still a minor. Lovely would also have to trust the police with the case, which to her, was impossible.

A child dreams

Five years passed. Lovely turned 16. She lived with her aunt Marichu, Vivian’s youngest sister, in a house not more than 50 meters from where her parents were killed.

The home’s door was made of metal, engraved with the outline of a rosary. Right above it, pressed in all capital letters, was one word: FAMILY.

They were 12 in the house, with Lovely still the eldest child.

Vivian and Adrian were with them, ashes in urns they kept above their cabinets. In Lovely’s dreams, she saw them alive, flesh and bone.

Lovely wanted to follow them, to stay with them longer. – Rappler.com