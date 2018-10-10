(UPDATED) From October 11 to 12 and October 15 to 17, aspirants for national and local posts formalize their bids for the May 2019 elections

Published 12:01 AM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Starting Thursday, October 11, aspirants for elective positions formalize their intentions to run in the May 2019 general elections.

All eyes will be on the offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as national and local bets file their certificates of candidacy (COC).

General guidelines

The period of filing of COCs is from October 11 to 12 and from October 15 to 17, from 8 am to 5 pm.

COC forms are available at the Comelec offices or can be downloaded from the Comelec website.

The COC should be accomplished in 5 copies and personally filed by the candidate or through a duly-authorized representative. It should also be sworn to before a notary public or any official authorized to administer oath, except Comelec employees (even in their capacities as notary public).

There is no filing fee, but a P30 documentary stamp must be attached to the original copy of the COC. The documentary stamp tax number should be written on the rest of the copies.

Aspirants must attach a passport-size photograph taken within the last 6 months. They may also attach a bio-data, and his/her program of government not exceeding 100 words.

Except for independent candidates, the COC should be filed along with the sworn Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) from the aspirant's political party or coalition.

COCs filed by mail, email, or fax will not be accepted.

A candidate can run for only one elective office.

Candidates who are dual citizens should declare in their COCs that they have renounced their foreign citizenship, in accordance with a recent Comelec resolution.

Where to file COCs

Elective Position Where to File Senators and Party-List Representatives Comelec Law Department

Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila District representatives in the National Capital Region (NCR) Office of the Regional Election Director, Comelec-NCR

2/F FEMII Bldg. Don Andres Soriano Ave., Intramuros, Manila - District representatives in provinces

- Provincial governor, vice governor, or board member Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor concerned - District representatives of cities outside NCR

- Mayor, vice mayor, or councilor of cities with more than one Election Officer Office of the City Election Officer concerned, as designated by the Regional Election Director Mayor, vice mayor, or councilor of cities with only one legislative district Office of the City Election Officer Mayor, vice mayor, or councilor of municipalities Office of the Municipal Election Officer ARMM Governor or Vice Governor Office of the ARMM Regional Election Director

in Cotabato City, Zamboanga City, or Marawi City ARMM Regional Assemblyman Office of the ARMM Provincial Election Supervisor concerned

Any COC filed with the incorrect office shall be deemed not filed.

Appointive officials who filed their COCs will be deemed resigned from their posts and must vacate these "at the start of the day of the filing of COC," said Comelec.

The poll body has issued guidelines in Section 18 of Comelec Resolution No. 10420 in case there would still be filers present at the Comelec offices within the last 15 minutes of the last day of filing. – Rappler.com