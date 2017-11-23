Here's the status of the Maguindanao massacre trial in numbers

Published 10:52 AM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – 8 years since the worst case of election-related violence in Philippine history, the Maguindanao massacre trial has not yet reached conclusion.

Justice has been slow, with not a single single conviction of any of the 188 individuals officially accused for the death of 58 people, 32 of whom were media practitioners. (TIMELINE: The long road to justice for Maguindanao massacre victims)

The Ampatuan clan was believed to have plotted the massacre in Maguindanao, with the intention of derailing the candidacy of rival Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu in the 2010 gubernatorial elections. As Mangudadatu's convoy was ambushed, the victims were attacked, brutally killed, and buried using a government-owned backhoe.

Nearly a decade since the massacre, these numbers summarize the status of the case.

– with reports from Pia Ranada and Sofia Tomacruz, graphics by Nico Villarete/Rappler.com