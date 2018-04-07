The general is a member of the PMA 'Sandiwa' Class of 1985. He also received higher education in Australia and various military and management trainings abroad including at the Harvard University.

Published 9:51 AM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is a battle-seasoned general with long experience in fighting local terrorist groups and engaging stakeholders to keep the peace in Mindanao.

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr will assume the top post in the military on April 18 to succeed retiring chief of staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero. (READ: Carlito Galvez Jr in next AFP chief)

Galvez graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1985, the “Sandiwa" Class. He received higher education in Australia and various military and management trainings abroad including at Harvard University in the US.

The bemedalled officer is also a recipient of the United States Eisenhower Fellowships in 2006.

Below are the positions Galvez held and the education and training he received.

Positions held:

Commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) based in Zamboaga City, the military command mainly responsible for areas addressing threats from local armed groups with links to international terrorist organizations operating in the Zamboanga peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi

Commander of 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao, the unit responsible for protecting peace talks with the dominant rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front and thwarting threats from MILF breakaway group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters

Co-chairman of the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) between the government and the MILF

Commander, Army’s 104th Brigade based in Basilan where the Abu Sayyaf Group operates

Education and training:

University of New South Wales, Australia: Masters in Project Management

Masters in Project Management Harvard University, Massachusetts: Executive Education

Asian Institute of Management Center for Bridging Leadership

Fort Benning, Georgia: Infantry Officer Advance Course

Military Operation Research Symposium in Singapore

Crisis Management Course in Hawaii

Counter-terrorism Conference, NDU, D.C.

Rules of Engagement in San Remo, Italy

AFP Command and Staff College Class 47: Class President and Valedictorian

– Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com