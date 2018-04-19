Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) are entitled to free tuition in public tertiary schools, among other privileges given by the law

Published 5:31 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country is gearing up again for the election of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, who will represent and advance the causes that directly affect the welfare of the youth in the villages.

The 2018 SK election will be held almost 8 years since the last one in October 2010 after several postponents in line with the reform on the SK law. (READ: 5 things we serve barangay officials on a silver platter)

Elected by the Katipunang Kabataan, or registered youth 15 to 30 years old, the barangay-based youth council is composed of a chairperson and 7 members. These officials, aged 18 to 24, hold office for 3 years.

The elected SK is expected to come up with the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan – a 3-year rolling plan that should be aligned with the Philippine Youth Development Plan (PYDP), among other youth-centered laws and ordinances. (READ: What’s in the new Sangguniang Kabataan?)

Perks

Like the usually older barangay officials, SK members also enjoy privileges once elected.

Republic Act 10742, also known as the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015, lays out these perks:

Free tuition and other matriculation fees in any public tertiary school These schools include state colleges, universities, and other locally-funded public educational institutions within or nearest their area of jurisdiction.



Exemption from taking the National Service Training Program-Civic Welfare Training Service (NSTP-CWTS) usually required for college students The SK officials, however, are required to submit reports and other documentations outlining their work with the barangay. Failure to submit will lead to the suspension of this privilege.



Exemption from attending regular classes that fall on the same day as SK meetings The SK secretary will issue a certificate of attendance to be submitted to the official's teache.r

Falsely certifying an attendance will be criminally and administratively held accountable.



Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) coverage by the national government



Reimbursements for travel expenses incurred during activities related to official functions

SK chairperson as ex-officio member

Under the new law, the SK chairperson also serves as an ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Barangay (barangay council).

This means he or she enjoys the same privileges as the regular village councilors. These perks include honoraria, Christmas bonus, and insurance coverage, among others. (READ: Perks of barangay officials)

All SK chairpersons under one city or municipality are automatically part of the LGU’s SK Federation.

The federation’s president become an ex-officio member of the city or municipal council. He or she will receive a salary (SG-24) and other authorized allowances given to a regular member of the city or municipal council, in addition to the minimum honorarium in the barangay level or P600 a month. – Rappler.com