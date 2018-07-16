The biggest percentage increase is that of Leyte congressman Vicente Sofronio Veloso, with a jump of over 800%

MANILA, Philippines – The net worth of 9 House representatives more than doubled in 2017 versus 2016, according to their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs).

The biggest percentage increase was that of Leyte 3rd District Representative Vicente Sofronio Veloso, with a jump of 827%, from P24.6 million in 2016 to P228 million in 2017.

The representatives whose net worth jumped over 100% in 2017 were:

Representative 2017 net worth 2016 net worth % increase Vicente Sofronio Veloso

(Leyte 3rd District) P228,001,796.65 P24,600,385.84 826.82% Abigail Faye Ferriol Pascual

(Kalinga) P4,539,423.76 P672,050.88 575.46% Seth Frederick Jalosjos

( Zamboanga del Norte 1st District) P55,459,676.00 P14,906,676.00 272.05% Gabriel Bordado Jr

(Camarines Sur 3rd District) P563,445.19 P179,017.71 214.74% Juan Pablo Bondoc

( Pampanga 4th District) P426,599,667.23 P143,865,711.77 196.53% Frederick Siao

(Iligan City Lone District) P45,374,119.00 P20,373,326.00 122.71% Marlyn Alonte Naguiat

(Biñan City Lone District) P37,369,342.26 P16,858,896.00 121.66% Jerry Treñas

( Iloilo City Lone District) P59,583,832.00 P27,292,779.00 118.31% Francisco Jose Matugas II

( Surigao del Norte 1st District) P6,762,000.00 P3,221,000.00 109.93%

The richest among the 9 is Pampanga 4th District Representative Juan Pablo Bondoc, who declared a net worth of P426.6 million, up by nearly 200%, from P143.9 million in 2016. Overall, he was the 12th richest in the House in 2017.

Bordado and Pascual were the 2nd and 4th poorest representatives, respectively, in 2016. Due to their wealth increase in 2017, Bordado became the 3rd least wealthy House member, while Pascual was off the poorest 10 list.

All in all, 248 representatives saw their wealth increase in 2017, while 38 had a lower net worth versus 2016.

Anakpawis Representative Ariel Casilao had the largest percentage decrease in net worth, with a 78% drop from P5.05 million in 2016 to P1.1 million in 2017. He was the 5th poorest congressman in 2017.

Four declared the same net worth in 2017 as the year prior:

Rolando Andaya Jr, Camarines Sur 1st District - P45.65 million

Arnel Ty, LPGMA - P18.08 million

Allen Jesse Mangaoang, Kalinga Lone District - P8.91 million

Makmod Mending Jr, Anak Mindanao (Amin) - P3.23 million

The richest and poorest representatives in 2017 remained the same as in 2016. Michael Odylon "Mikee" Romero of the 1-Pacman party reported a net worth of P7.29 billion in 2017. On the other hand, Kabataan Representative Sarah Jane Elago was the least wealthy, with P75,800.

Four were not in the summary report of House members' 2017 SALNs. Among them, two have died: Mountain Province Representative Maximo Dalog and Batanes Representative Henedina Abad.

Amin Representative Sitti Djalia Turabin Hataman resigned in October 2017, while Kabayan Representative Harry Roque was appointed presidential spokesperson later that month.

Meanwhile, two legislators were not in the 2016 list. Ciriaco Calalang and Bai Amihilda Sangcopan were sworn in as new party-list representatives in January 2018, replacing Roque and Hataman, respectively. – Rappler.com