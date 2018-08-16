Jesse Robredo's ‘tsinelas leadership' lives on, 6 years after his death

Published 11:40 AM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been 6 years since Jesse Robredo lost his life in a plane crash, but his legacy as a public official continues to live on.

Robredo was known for his “tsinelas leadership” when he served as Naga City mayor, and even when he joined the Cabinet of President Benigno Aquino III as chief of the Department of the Interior and Government (DILG).

Here's a look back on some of Robredo’s most notable contributions:

1. Full Disclosure Policy (FDP)

As DILG secretary, Robredo advocated transparency in local governments. The Full Disclosure Policy requires local governments to disclose 12 important financial documents to the public to ensure transparency and accountability in how public funds are spent. (READ: Robredo's 'crown jewel': full disclosure in gov't)

In November 2012, the DILG formally launched the FDP Portal, allowing better and easier access for citizens online.

2. Seal of Good Housekeeping (SGH)

First introduced in 2011, the Seal of Good Housekeeping monitors and rewards LGUs that observe good internal governance in areas of legislation, development planning, resource generation, and resource allocation. (READ: Robredo legacy: P1-B fund ready for performing LGUs)

While the initiative prompted 84% SGH compliance among LGUs in 2014, corruption reportedly persisted. To address this, the DILG introduced the Seal of Good Local Governance, an improved version of the SGH.

3. War against “jueteng," other illegal activities

Robredo sought to eliminate “symbols of bad governance,” particularly the illegal numbers game “jueteng” and lewd shows, when he was mayor. When he was DILG chief, he imposed a one-strike policy against cops involved in gambling activities. (READ: Jueteng back after Robredo's death?)

4. Transparency reforms in Naga

Pursuant to the Empowerment Ordinance of Naga City, the People’s Council allows members of local basic sectors and non-governmental organizations to participate in the deliberation and evaluation of city plans.

The council is considered a pioneer in participatory democracy at the local level, and continues to operate today. (READ: Jesse Robredo's journey back home)

Robredo also spearheaded I-Governance, which allows the public to access free information on all city services, transactions, and financial documents. This was a feat in using technology in governance as the information could be accessed on the Naga government website. Directories were also handed out in person. – Rappler.com