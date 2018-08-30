Kabataang Barangay was established during the Martial Law years with the aim of giving the youth 'ample opportunity to express their views, aspirations and hopes' for the Philippine society

MANILA, Philippines – Before the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), there was the Kabataang Barangay (KB) – the primary body that allowed the youth to engage in public affairs.

The now-defunct youth body recently celebrated its 43rd anniversary at the University of the Philippines (UP) Bahay ng Alumni, which earned criticism from students, alumni, and human rights advocates over the irony of the event. (READ: U.P. president 'regrets' pain caused by appearance with Imee Marcos)

The UP Diliman University Student Council said the Kabataang Barangay reunion was "a gross disrespect not only by the Marcoses but also by the university to the long list of martyrs" during Martial Law.

The Pambansang Katipunan ng Kabataang Barangay ng Pilipinas was established on April 15, 1975 during the Marcos administration by virtue of Presidential Decree No. 684. It aims to “clearly define the role of the youth in the task of young people ample opportunity to express their views, aspirations and hopes.”

In a move questioned by many, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos was appointed by her father, then-president Ferdinand Marcos, as the national chairperson of the organization during the Martial Law years.

The key functions of the Kabataang Barangay were to promote the development of younger Filipinos by initiating projects and activities targeted towards them “in a manner consistent with the guiding philosophies of the New Society.”

In accordance with the decree, the youth organization enjoyed autonomy in management and expenditures for initiatives and projects, as well as in the formulation of policies, plans, and programs, with assistance from experts in concerned agencies as requested.

Elections were held to vote on the leadership of the Kabataang Barangay.

Each barangay in the Philippines was mandated by law to delegate its own Kabataang Barangay officials, which shall be composed of one barangay youth chairman with 6 other barangay youth leaders. All members must be at least 15 years of age but not older than 18 years old.

The KB chairman also acted as an ex-officio member and chairman of the Committee on Sports and Recreation Activities of the barangay council.

KBs across the country were then tasked to plan and to enforce local policies for the youth in their respective barangays, to be supervised by the barangay captains.

Kabataang Barangay was abolished in 1986 after President Marcos was removed from office. It was then replaced by the Sangguniang Kabataan in 1991 under Republic Act 7160. –Rappler.com