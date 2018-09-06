The verbal scuffle between Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Robin Padilla casts light on their shared history with the Makati Regional Trial Court

Published 4:27 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A sidelight of the unfolding drama in the Senate was the verbal scuffle between actor Robin Padilla and the beleagured Senator Antonio Trillanes IV last Wednesday, September 5.

In the heat of Trillanes' ongoing amnesty revocation case, Padilla, a staunch supporter of President Duterte, made a scene. He dared Trillanes to come out of the Senate building and be man enough to face in court the charges against him.

The senator merely shrugged off Padilla's cinematic rants, saying that the actor was acting “like a kid.”

Trillanes has sought refuge in his Senate office since Duterte has ordered the revocation of his amnesty “effective immediately” on Tuesday. (LOOK: Inside Trillanes' 'home' in the Senate)

Both Padilla and Trillanes share a similar history of spending jail times, and in particular, holding cases in the Makati Regional Trial Court. Their cases, however, are different. Here’s what you need to know about them:

The crimes: Loose firearms vs Rebellion

Padilla was convicted for illegal possession of firearms in 1994. Police caught him in possession of unlicensed revolvers and an M-16 baby Armalite rifle after he fled from a hit-and-run involving a balut vendor.

The so-called “Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema” was first arrested in 1992 after police investigators recovered unlicensed high powered firearms with live ammunition in his San Lorenzo Village residence during a raid. However, he was cleared of these charges a year later after posting bail.

Meanwhile, then Lt. Senior Grade Trillanes of the Philippine Navy was convicted of coup d’etat and rebellion charges for his involvement in 2003's so-called Oakwood mutiny, the 2006 Marines stand-off, and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege. All these incidents were in protest of what the coup plotters alleged were corruption of the Arroyo administration.

The trials: Civilian vs Military

Padilla was tried under a civilian court, where he was found guilty and was first and sentenced to 17-21 years in prison. The Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 1997, but shortened the actor’s jail term to 10-18 years.

He had served 2 years in prison before he was granted conditional pardon by former president Fidel Ramos in April 1998. The pardon meant that he was out on parole, but could not exercise, in full, his civil and political rights, including his right to vote.

On the other hand, Trillanes, a military officer back then, underwent court-martial proceedings over the 2003 coup attempt.

Presidential Decree No. 1952 stated that “members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Integrated National Police accused of any crime or offense are triable only in the appropriate courts-martial.”

The distinction between the courts is due to varying offenses considered under civilian and military laws. For instance, desertion is deemed as a criminal offense under military law only, but does not apply to civilians.

Trillanes was first detained for almost 7 and a half years following his arrest for the 2003 Oakwood mutiny. He ran, and won, as senator in 2007 while in jail.

How they got away: Amnesty vs Pardon

Both personalities have been freed from previous charges: Padilla by pardon, and Trillanes by amnesty.

A pardon "relieves the offender from the consequences of an offense of which he has been convicted,” it does not automatically restore one's political rights and nor does it absolve him or her from paying civil indemnity. (READ: Why Robin Padilla couldn't join Mariel in the US for baby's birth)

Hence, Padilla was not able to fully exercise his rights even after receiving pardon in 1998.

Padilla was only granted absolute clemency by President Duterte in November 2016, which restored, in full, his civil and political rights. His lawyer Rudolf Jurado and manager Betchay Vidanes filed for absolute pardon in behalf of Robin earlier that year.

To grant a pardon is an executive power of the president to commute sentences in criminal cases given that the person pardoned has, in a private act, “pleaded and proved” his admission of guilt.

Amnesty is a different case.

Members of the Armed Forces, Philippine National Police, and other Magdalo members involved in previous coup attempts were granted amnesty by President Benigno Aquino III through Proclamation No. 75 in 2010.

Unlike pardon, amnesty is a public act granted by the President, along with the Congress’ concurrence, that “looks backward and abolishes and puts into oblivion the offense itself.” (READ: FAST FACTS: What is amnesty?)

This means that after president Aquino has granted Trillanes’ application for amnesty, his coup and rebellion charges would have been considered dismissed. (READ: Makati court can't just reopen Trillanes case – IBP)

The amnesty can be revoked through specific conditions stated in the presidential proclamation. Under Proclamation No. 75, however, no provisions were set that states denial or revocation of amnesty. –Rappler.com