Many of the candidates are current associate justices at the Court of Appeals and had previously applied for a position at the High Court

Published 8:22 AM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is screening 13 candidates vying to fill the spot in the Supreme Court left vacant by now Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Eight individuals will face the JBC for an interview on Wednesday, September 26, – an essential part in the process of choosing the next member of the judiciary. The other 5, meanwhile, had been interviewed before. (EXPLAINER: How the Judicial and Bar Council works)

Save for two, most of the candidates are current associate justices at the Court of Appeals. Many also previously applied for a position in the High Court.

Know who the 13 candidates for chief justice are:

CA Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr

Law degree from the University of the Philippines

Appointed CA Associate Justice in July 2005

Served as presiding judge of Quezon City RTC Branch 95

Served in the Judge Advocate General Service (JAGS) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

Nominated in 2013 as candidate for the Sandiganbayan presiding justice vacancy but lost

3 Shortlisted for SC justice thrice – in 2011, 2014 times in 2016 twice in 2017 , and 2018

Awarded for judicial excellence in 2003

Set to retire in May 2026

CA Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang

Law degree from the University of the Philippines

Placed 9th in the 1975 Bar examination

Appointed CA Associate Justice in March 2003

2016, Shortlisted for SC associate justice position numerous times, including in 2012 twice in 2017 and 2018

Previously served as presiding judge of Manila RTC Branch 12

Worked as l egal assistant at the Aguiluz Law Office, legal counsel of Filinvest Development Corporation, and corporate secretary and legal counsel of Filinvest Land Incorported, among others, before joining the judiciary

egal assistant at the Aguiluz Law Office, legal counsel of Filinvest Development Corporation, and corporate secretary and legal counsel of Filinvest Land Incorported, among others, before joining the judiciary Became a subject of a complaint in 2008 after being accused of asking money before she ruled in favor of the complainant in a case

Set to retire in January 2022

CA Associate Justice Stephen Cruz

Law degree from Ateneo Law School

Appointed CA Associate Justice in December 2006

Appointed presiding judge of Lucena City RTC Branch 60 in 2000

Entered the New York State Bar and the American Bar Association in 1982

Served as presidential staff legal officer in 1977 and lawyer for various major corporations

Received the Quezon Gintong Medalya ng Karangalan in 2008

Penned the 2015 resolution that asked Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to comment on the contempt charge filed by ousted Makati mayor Jejomar Erwin Binay Jr

Set to retire in August 2020

CA Associate Justice Edgardo delos Santos

Law degree from the University of San Carlos in Cebu

Appointed CA associate justice in May 2008

Served as Bacolod RTC judge

Started a judicial career in 1978 as a court legal researcher under Court of First Instance Judge Abelardo Dayrit

Served as regional administrative officer of the National Grains Authority in 1979

Worked under then-SC justice Felix Makasiar as technical assistant and later on as court confidential attorney

Faced an administrative complaint before the SC stemming from allegations that he demanded P6 million while handling a case in 2014. The High Cout dismissed the complaint for “utter lack of merit.”

Set to retire in June 2022

CA Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao

Law degree from University of the East College of Law

Appointed CA Associate Justice in March 2004

Law professor specializing in commercial law and taxation

Shortlisted for SC associate justice in 2011 twice in 2016 twice in 2017 , and 2018

Set to retire in December 2033

CA Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando

Law degree from San Beda College of Law

Appointed CA Associate Justice in February 2010

Served as trial court judge for nearly 7 years – in QC RTC and San Pablo, Laguna RTC

Previously served as a state prosecutor with the Department of Justice for 5 years

Taught commercial law, civil law, and remedial law in several law schools

Shortlisted for SC associate justice position in 2017 and 2018

Set to retire August 2036

CA Associate Justice Mario Lopez

Obtained law degree from San Beda College of Law

Appointed CA associate justice in May 2006

Appointed Batangas City RTC judge in 1995 and later became the executive judge of the city

Served as a prosecutor at the Tanodbayan (now the Office of the Ombudsman) in 1985

Served as a hearing officer at the Central Bank in 1983

First worked as a technical assistant under then-SC justice Juvenal Guerrero in 1981

Set to retire in June 2025

SC Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez

Law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University

Appointed 14th SC Court Administrator in 2010

Previously headed the SC Public Information Office

Served as chief of staff of then-SC chief justice Reynato Puno

Started career in SC in 1991 as a summer apprentice doing legal research in office of one associate justice while still a student, then became regular law clerk of several SC justices

Shortlisted for SC associate justice in 2018

Former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said that the rallies of SC employees were orchestrated by Marquez . He appeared before a House committee during the impeachment of Sereno.

Aside from the 7 individuals, there are 5 candidates vying for the judicial position but their previous interviews are still valid and considered by the JBC.

CA Associate Justice Oscar Badelles

Law degree from San Beda College of Law

Appointed CA associate justice in September 2012

Served as Iligan City RTC Judge before joining CA

Admitted during a previous JBC interview that he " cannot recall” when asked what are the elements of the freedom of expression

cannot recall” when asked what are the elements of the freedom of expression Set to retire in April 2024

CA Associate Justice Manuel Barrios

Appointed CA associate justice in June 2009

Presided over Manila RTC Branch 55 and later on 54 before joining the CA

Received the Chief Justice Cayetano Arellano award during the 2007 Judicial Excellence Award

Began his career in the judiciary as assistant prosecutor in Roxas City, Capiz

Admitted during a previous JBC interview that he faced two administrative cases for dishonesty and conduct

Also said he was able to resolve 1,055 cases between 2013 to April 2018 by deciding or disposing 30 cases per month

Set to retire in November 2022

CA Associate Justice Ramon Garcia

Appointed CA associate justice in July 2005

Said during a previous JBC interview that he averages 80 decisions per year

Previously worked as Manila City prosecutor

Shortlisted for SC associate justice in June 2018

Set to retire in May 2024

CA Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier

Davao RTC Branch Judge Virginia Tejano-Ang

Presiding judge of Davao del Norte Regional Trial Court Branch 1

In 2014, she issued a warrant of arrest against the suspect in the killing of radio broadcaster Rogelio "Tata" Butalid

Said during a previous JBC interview she didn't know one had to apply to be chief justice

Retirement date unknown

– Rappler.com