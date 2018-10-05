Two specialist doctors explain terms related to President Rodrigo Duterte's latest admission about the state of his health

Published 7:26 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte’s admission that his doctors wanted to doublecheck something they saw in a recent upper endoscopy is so far the clearest account he has given the public about his health.

After Duterte's admission on Thursday, October 4, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said doctors had found a “growth” during the endoscopy. Duterte had said he would let the public know if he had cancer. (READ: President's health: Touchy topic for Duterte, public concern for Constitution)

The 1987 Constitution states that the public must be informed if the President has a “serious illness.” This is because it’s important for the Chief Executive to be physically capable of governing.

But does a “growth” discovered in a medical examination already mean Duterte is seriously ill?

Rappler spoke to two doctors to explain what the President’s statements mean.

Doctor Michelle Cloa is a gastroenterologist at Manila Doctors Hospital. She is also course director of this year’s Endoscopy Convention.

Doctor Jose Danguilan is a surgeon at the Lung Center of the Philippines who had also served as the first program director of the hospital’s Esophagus Center.

What is an upper endoscopy? It’s an “examination of your esophagus, stomach, and small intestine using a tube with a lighting and camera at the end,” said Cloa.

Formally known as esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), it is used to check the condition of the lining of your esophagus, stomach, and portion of your duodenum.

Another type of endoscopy is a colonoscopy, where the doctor “inserts a colonoscope from the anus up to the hole of the large intestine,” said Danguilan.

Duterte also admitted having gone through this examination.

Why would one need an upper endoscopy? Cloa said she uses upper endoscopy to evaluate patients complaining of dispepsia or heartburn.

Other conditions could drive doctors to recommend their patient have an upper endoscopy.

“Maybe if there is bleeding or vomiting or something else referring to gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Danguilan.

A patient who has “early satiety,” where they get full even after just a few bites of food, might need an upper endoscopy for the doctor to check if there is a tumor blocking their stomach, he added.

In general, an endoscopy may be used to spot growth in the gastrointestinal tract.

What does ‘growth’ mean? The term “growth” or “mass” could mean a lot of things. It can refer to a polyp or a tumor, said Danguilan.

Tumor, a term often used to describe cancer, isn’t necessary cancer itself. There are benign and malignant tumors. Malignant tumors are called cancer.

An endoscopy can also be a way to remove a growth.

“In endoscopy we are able to remove growth, even small size, medium size, big size, nowadays,” said Cloa.

When do upper endoscopy results come out? Duterte and Roque said they were still waiting for the results of the examinations the President had undergone.

But according to both Cloa and Danguilan, initial results of the upper endoscopy would have been immediately available after the examination.

“Immediately after, we know, we relay to the patient what we see…. Before the patient leaves the endscopy unit, they already have results,” said Cloa.

Danguilan, meanwhile, said that if the hospital’s process is fast enough, the initial results could be ready in 30 minutes. A more final result, however, could be obtained through a process that involves a paraffin solution to better enable the pathologist to examine the section of interest discovered by the upper endoscopy. This process could take “3 to 4 days,” said Danguilan.

Aside from an upper endoscopy, Duterte said doctors took “samples.” This likely means a biopsy was done.

“A biopsy is when you get a piece of a tissue or you remove anything,” said Cloa.

The result of a biopsy would be available “after 5 to 10 days,” she said.

What does Barrett’s Esophagus have to do with anything? Duterte mentioned that he had to have an upper endoscopy because his Barrett’s Esophagus had gotten “worse.”

Barrett’s Esophagus is a longterm complication of GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease in which stomach contents flow backward into the esophagus, which is not protected from the acid the stomach produces.

This “changes the morphology or the anatomy of the lining of the stomach or the esophagus,” said Danguilan.

Aside from medication, a gastroenterologist would recommend regular endoscopy to monitor the Barrett’s Esophagus.

Barrett’s Esophagus, in some extreme cases, could lead to esophageal cancer, said Danguilan.

Based on the two doctors' explanations, more information is needed to determine if the "growth" spotted in Duterte is cause for worry. The growth could be benign or malignant, small or large.

But test results on this growth should be coming out in a matter of days. Will Malacañang release the results?

The Constitution is silent on what counts as a "serious illness," the requirement for mandatory disclosure on the President's health.

Duterte's case will likely test this provision in our nation's charter. – Rappler.com