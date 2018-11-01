Pets, like humans, deserve decent farewells on their final days on earth

Published 10:45 AM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For most Filipinos, pets are considered a part of the family. They usually come in the form of bantays or munings, but they could also be birds, mice, and other household friendly animals.

Their life spans, however, are much shorter than humans. The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said that pets, like people, also deserve a dignified burial.

There are a number of ways to honor the lives of departed furry friends. Here is a list of places where owners can send off and remember their beloved pets just in time for Undas.

PAWS Shelter

Location: Katipunan Valley, Quezon City

While there is no official “cemetery” in the center, PAWS has converted a portion of their yard into a mass grave where deceased pets can be buried as long as the pet did not die from a contagious disease.

Tombstones and markers are not allowed at the burial site, but owners can choose to get a tile at the PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center (PARC) Memorial Wall for a fee to remember their pets by. The memorial is also open to anyone who seeks a place to remember departed pets.

Pet Valley Park and Crematory

Location: Silang, Cavite

Pet Valley Park offers burial and cremation services for pets that are fairly similar to regular human services. From caskets to urns, this 5,000-square-meter pet cemetery gives owners the full service to make the send-off smooth.

After burial, they give out fur samples and paw prints to remember pets by. They are open for visitation this All Souls' Day.

Noah's Ark Pet Columbaria

Location: Tagaytay City, Cavite

Noah’s Ark aims to give deceased pets a “peaceful resting place on earth.” Set in Paradizoo, a local animal theme park in Tagaytay, this pet columbarium has more than 4,000 vaults reserved for the ashes and bones of deceased dogs, cats, and other pocket pets.

For every vault purchased, proceeds are donated to animal rights groups such as PAWS, Strike Animal Welfare Society, and Compassion and Responsibility for Animals (CARA) Welfare Philippines.

Rainbow Bridge Pet Aftercare Services

Location: Cubao, Quezon City

Rainbow Bridge is a cremation center that offers pick-up and drop-off services for those outside Metro Manila. They also cater to deceased animals aside from cats and dogs.

Aside from burial and cremation, pet owners can also bring home keepsakes in the form of photos and customized paperweights. For those who want to keep their companions even closer, owners can opt to keep the pet’s ashes or fur inside keepsake jewelries upon request.

Taxidermist Philippines

Location: Tandang Sora, Quezon City

For those who want to preserve their pet’s memory as well as its physical, lifelike form, taxidermy is the way to go. Taxidermy is the process of preserving an animal’s deceased body through stuffing.

Taxidermist Philippines offers cleaning and preservation services for all types of animals. They were the artists who stuffed the remains of Lolong, the world’s biggest crocodile in captivity, for display in the National Museum.

St Francis Animal Clinic

Location: Visayas Avenue, Quezon City

This veterinary clinic not only offers grooming and medical services for pets, but also mass burial and crematory services. They also give keepsake boxes complete with the pet’s photo and paw print mold.

Like PAWS, St Francis Animal Clinic does not allow visitations at the burial site.

Vets in Practice Animal Hospital

Location: Mandaluyong City

Vets in Practice offers cremation services to give pets a dignified send-off. For the living, this clinic offers a wide array of medical diagnostics, as well as therapy, grooming, and boarding services for animals.