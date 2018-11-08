Members of the judiciary are not spared from the culture of impunity

MANILA, Philippines – The past 3 years under President Rodrigo Duterte have been considered by various groups as one of the most bloody periods in recent years.

Lawyers and other members of the judiciary are not spared from the culture of impunity. They get murdered as they face threats in relation to their work.

As of November 8, at least 35 judges, prosecutors, and lawyers have been killed since July 2016.

Below is a list of the victims and the circumstances of their murder, based on reports from the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) and other news reports collated by Rappler.

2016

1. Lawyer Rogelio Bato Jr – August 2016

Rogelio Bato Jr was killed by unidentified gunmen in Tacloban City, Leyte, on August 23, 2016. He was the lawyer of then-mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr of Albuera, Leyte, and the mayor's son Kerwin Espinosa, who were accused of being drug personalities.

2. Lawyer Allen Evasan – August 2016

Allen Evasan was shot dead outside his office in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, on August 23, 2016, according to a SunStar report.

3. Lawyer Melver Tolentino – September 2016

Melver Tolentino was killed by unidentified men onboard a motorcycle at a gasoline station on September 15, 2016, in Magsingcal, Ilocos Sur, according to an ABS-CBN report.

4. Prosecutor Rolando Acido – October 2016

Rolando Acido was gunned down by two men onboard a motorcycle on October 26, 2016, while on his way to the Mati City Hall of Justice in Davao Oriental.

5. Lawyer Honorato Mazo – October 2016

Honorato Mazo, a Public Attorney's Office senior provincial lawyer, was killed in his backyard on October 7, 2016, in Matalam, North Cotabato, according to a Philippine Star report.

6. Lawyer Jemar Apada – December 2016

Jemar Apada was killed by a police officer in Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya, on December 1, 2016. The suspect, Police Officer 1 Clifford Dulnuan, shot Apada at the boarding house of the victim's wife who was also a cop.

7. Lawyer Arlan Castañeda – December 2016

Arlan Castañeda and his bodyguard were killed while attending Simbang Gabi (Christmas dawn mass) in San Pablo, Isabela, on December 20, 2016. Castañeda was a former town councilor who served for 9 years.

8. Lawyer Goering Paderanga Sr – December 2016

9. Lawyer Gerik Paderanga – December 2016

Father and son Goering Paderanga Sr and Gerik Paderanga were shot during an altercation with a security guard in Cebu City on December 22, 2016, the Freeman reported. The elder Paderanga was killed on the spot, while his son died 3 days later.

2017

10. Prosecutor Johanne Noel Mingoa – January 2017

Quezon City prosecutor Noel Mingoa was killed by unidentified gunmen in Old Balara, Commonwealth Avenue, on January 11, 2018, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

11. Retired judge Victor Canoy – February 2017

Victor Canoy was shot dead while on his way to an eatery on February 2, 2017, in Surigao City, SunStar reported. He was a retired judge of Surigao City Regional Trial Court Branch 29.

12. Lawyer Mia Mascariñas Green – February 2017

Environmental lawyer Mia Mascariñas Green was ambushed by 4 unidentified men in Bohol on February 15, 2017. The alleged mastermind, Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga, was arrested in July the same year, according to a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

13. Prosecutor Diosdado Azarcon – May 2017

Caloocan assistant prosecutor Diosdado Azarcon was gunned down by motorcycle-riding men outside his house while on his way to work on May 22, 2017.

14. Lawyer Elmer Mitra Jr – June 2017

Elmer Mitra Jr was killed inside a moving vehicle on June 1, 2017. Jessie Carlos, the gunman behind the Resorts World Manila attack, was the "main person of interest" in the killing of the lawyer.

15. Lawyer Dolores Yumol – June 2017

Dolores Yumol, a lawyer and Bacoor City registrar, and her husband Felipe were ambushed by unidentified gunmen while on their way home in Las Piñas City on June 6, 2017.

16. Prosecutor Maria Ronatay – July 2017

Assistant prosecutor Maria Ronatay was killed when unidentified men opened fire at her car while she was on her way home on July 18, 2017, in Taytay, Rizal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

17. Judge Godofredo Abul Jr – August 2017

Butuan City judge Godofredo Abul Jr was killed when unidentified men fired at his vehicle on August 5, 2017, SunStar Cagayan de Oro reported.

18. Lawyer Hermie Aban – August 2017

Hermie Aban was killed by a gunman on August 15, 2017, in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. He was the lawyer of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, who is facing murder charges over the 2011 death of environmentalist and broadcast journalist Gerry Ortega.



19. Former prosecutor Pablito Gahol – September 2017

Former prosecutor and barangay chairperson Pablito Gahol was shot dead while on his way home from church in Mandaluyong City on September 3, 2017. According to a Philippine Daily Inquirer report, he was shot several times by unidentified men.

20. Prosecutor Reymund Luna – September 2017

Quezon assistant provincial prosecutor Reymund Luna was gunned down by motorcycle-riding men on September 29, 2017, in Infanta.

21. Lawyer Expectacion Baldeo – December 2017

Lawyer Expectacion Baldeo, also a Social Security System employee, was killed on December 3, 2017, while manning her gasoline station in Tiaong, Quezon. Her husband, former Quezon board member Regore Baldeo, was also killed in 2010.

2018

22. Lawyer Jonah John Ungab – February 2018

Jonah John Ungab, also vice mayor of Ronda, Cebu, was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at his vehicle on February 19, 2018, along S Osmeña Street, Cebu City. He was the lawyer of suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

23. Lawyer Henry Joseph Herrera – April 2018

Henry Joseph Herrera was killed on April 22, 2018, when the vehicle he was riding with his family was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Atimonan, Quezon.

24. Lawyer Ramy Tagnong – May 2018

Superintendent Ramy Tagnong, chief of the Calabarzon police legal affairs office, was killed on May 4, 2018, after being ambushed while onboard his vehicle with his partner in Antipolo City, according to a SunStar report.

25. Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco – May 2018

Quezon City assistant prosecutor Rogelio Velasco was killed after being ambushed while onboard his red Toyota Innova at Don Antonio Heights on May 11, 2018.

26. Retired prosecutor Geronimo Marabe Jr – May 2018

Geronimo Marabe Jr was killed by unidentified riding-in-tandem men on May 22, 2018, in Ozamiz City. He served as public prosecutor for several cases involving the Parojinog family. (READ: The Parojinogs and the tangled webs they wove)

27. Prosecutor Madonna Joy Ednaco Tanyag – June 2018

Madonna Joy Ednaco Tanyag, assistant special prosecutor at the Office of the Ombudsman, was stabbed in front of a lottery outlet along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on June 4, 2018. Tanyag, who was 5 months pregnant, was declared dead at the East Avenue Medical Center.

Arrested suspect Angelito Avenido said the killing was just an "accident." More than a month after his arrest, Avenido was killed after allegedly trying to snatch the gun of his police escort in July 2018 at Camp Karingal.

28. Judge Ricky Begino – June 2018

Judge Ricky Begino of the Metropolitan Circuit Trial Court of San Jose-Lagonoy, Camarines Sur, was killed on June 12, 2018, while on his way home. A suspect, Wilfredo Armea, was arrested the following day.

29. Lawyer Joey Galit – June 2018

Joey Galit and his wife were ambushed inside their subdivision on June 21, 2018. He and a security guard who responded to the incident died, according to a Philippine Daily Inquirer report.

30. Lawyer Salvador Solima – July 2018

Lawyer Salvador Solima was killed when unidentified gunmen barged into his home in Cebu City on July 2, 2018. He was a former assistant city prosecutor, but was dismissed for gross misconduct and grave abuse of authority.

31. Lawyer Rafael Atutubo – August 2018

Rafael Atutubo was gunned down by unidentified men wearing bonnets outside his home in Bacolod City on August 23, 2018.

32. Lawyer Connie Villamor – September 2018

Connie Villamor was killed by unidentified gunmen while onboard her vehicle in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, on September 24, 2018. The police are looking into a personal grudge as the possible motive behind the killing.

33. Lawyer Edeljulio Romero – September 2018

Edeljulio Romero was gunned down on September 28, 2018, in Barangay Culasi in Roxas City, Capiz. He was the lawyer of Melvin Odicta, the alleged top Iloilo drug lord who was slain in August 2016.

34. Judge Edmundo Pintac – October 2018

Ozamiz City judge Edmundo Pintac was shot dead by motorcyle-riding suspects on October 8, 2018, in Barangay Banadero in Ozamiz City. As executive judge of the city's Regional Trial Court Branch 15, Pintac handled the drug and firearms cases against Nova Princess and Reynaldo Parojinog Jr.

Local police told Rappler that the Parojinog siblings are now persons of interest in the killing of Pintac.

35. Lawyer Benjamin Ramos – November 2018

Benjamin Ramos, the secretary-general of the Negros Occidental arm of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, was shot dead by riding-in-tandem assailants on November 6, 2018, in Kabankalan City.

A known human rights defender, Ramos represented political prisoners, farmers, and other members of marginalized sectors in his career as a pro-bono lawyer.

