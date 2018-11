Here are the available routes as of November 12

Published 8:11 AM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' first integrated terminal is now open to service routes between Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte on November 5, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) finally opened shop on November 10. (LOOK: The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange)

The modern terminal will house transportation bays for buses, jeepneys, and UV Express shuttles, as well as commercial spaces and office buildings. (READ: Here's your Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange guide)

Here are the available routes as of November 12:

P2P routes

UBE Express (Every 1 hour and 30 minutes starting 6 am to 9 pm)

NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4

Ortigas/Robinson's Galleria

DNS Transport (Every 30 minutes from 5:30 am to 4:30 pm)

Makati City

First stop: Landmark



Second stop: Circuit

Bus routes

Provincial

Cavite

Alfonso



Amadeo



GMA



Indang



Magallanes



Maragondon



Mendez



Naic



Tagaytay



Tanza



Trece Martires

Batangas

Balayan



Calatagan



Nasugbu

City

SM Fairview

via Gil Puyat-Ayala Avenue



via Pasay-Rotonda-EDSA

Novaliches

Monumento

Sapang Palay

Navotas Terminal

Malanday

Jeepney routes

Provincial

Cavite

Paliparan via Molino



Dasmariñas and DBB-C/DBB-1 via Aguinaldo Highway



Imus via Aguinaldo Highway



Bacoor via Aguinaldo Highway

City

Modern air-conditioned jeepneys

SETSCO



Pasay/Taft Avenue-Buendia via Okada-MOA-Senate-World Trade Center





Manila/Taft Avenue-Vito Cruz via MOA-Senate-CCP



DyipKo



Lawton via Roxas Boulevard-Luneta-Intramuros

Traditional Jeepneys

All routes pass either Taft Avenue-Pasay Rotonda or FB Harrison-Mabini Street



Quiapo





Blumentritt





Divisoria





Escolta





Dapitan

