Newsmakers who died in 2018
MANILA, Philippines – In 2018, the Philippines lost a number of icons and newsmakers in various fields, from politics to sports, and from business to showbiz.
Some of them made headlines, some inspired the nation, while some left a lasting legacy. One way or another, they made their mark in their respective industries and communities.
A few of the names in the list are politicians and priests killed under the Duterte administration this year. (GALLERY: Who are the mayors, vice mayors killed under Duterte?)
In the gallery below, surnames are arranged in alphabetical order. Click on a photo to read more.
