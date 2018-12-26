We lost a number of Filipino icons and newsmakers in 2018 in various fields, from politics to sports, from business to showbiz

MANILA, Philippines – In 2018, the Philippines lost a number of icons and newsmakers in various fields, from politics to sports, and from business to showbiz.

Some of them made headlines, some inspired the nation, while some left a lasting legacy. One way or another, they made their mark in their respective industries and communities.

A few of the names in the list are politicians and priests killed under the Duterte administration this year. (GALLERY: Who are the mayors, vice mayors killed under Duterte?)

In the gallery below, surnames are arranged in alphabetical order. Click on a photo to read more.

Then, in the pop-up window that appears, click the arrow on either side of the newsmaker's photo to navigate through the gallery. Click on a newsmaker's name to read the article about him or her.

Abat Aboitiz Abueva Angara Araneta Argoncillo Bandal Batocabe Bautista Bernardo Bote Buquing Calalang Cantancio Concepcion Corpuz Cruz Darailay De Andres Dee Dela Serna Delos Reyes Durante Fariñas Fernandez Garcia Golez Guillermo Halili Juliano Kuan Lapus Lariba Lozada Lozano Lubigan Lumauig Lumbao Macasaet Mangahas Manikan Manlapaz Maranan Mendoza Mente Moreno Nakpil Nilo Pimentel Puno, Ricardo Puno, Rico Quizon Revilla San Diego Tagasa Ty Ventura

– Ann Rei Conte and Aljun Naag, with Michael Bueza/Rappler.com

Conte and Naag are Rappler interns.