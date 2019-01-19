HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

Key personalities who will make or break the Bangsamoro plebiscite

From the Muslim rebel who witnessed the long road to a Bangsamoro Organic Law to a powerful family determined to keep towns they influence out of the new Bangsamoro region, here’s the cast of characters who play a role in the upcoming Mindanao plebiscite

By Pia Ranada | January 18, 2019

