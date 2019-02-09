What sectors, causes do 2019 party-list groups aim to represent?
MANILA, Philippines – In the May 13, 2019, midterm elections, voters will choose only one party-list group among the 134 organizations vying for 59 seats in the House of Representatives.
After the polls, winning groups send one to 3 nominees to the House, based on the total votes they received.
While many nominees are indeed from marginalized and underrepresented sectors, some powerful politicians and members of political dynasties are attempting to take a shortcut to Congress through the party-list system.
Therefore, it is important to get to know the party lists better.
The organizations' advocacies range from helping poor families to promoting workers' welfare, and from aiding the elderly to empowering the youth.
This is Rappler's own categorization of the 134 party-list organizations in the 2019 elections. We list first the national, regional, and local political parties, based on a list by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as of July 2018.
The rest are grouped based on their declared advocacies and agenda in documents, news reports, and official social media accounts or websites, as well as the groups' composition or membership.
The list below is arranged by category, then by the order of the groups' appearance on the ballot.
We will update this article as soon as further information from Comelec comes in.
National Political Parties
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(001) BAYAN MUNA
|Bayan Muna
|(014) ANAKPAWIS
|Anakpawis
|(087) BUHAY
|Buhay Hayaan Yumabong
|(088) AKBAYAN
|Akbayan Citizens Action Party
|(126) PLM
|Partido Lakas ng Masa
|(168) FFP
|Filipino Family Party
|(181) AA-KASOSYO PARTY
|Kasosyo Producer-Consumer Exchange Association, Inc
Regional Political Parties
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(038) AKO AN BISAYA
|Ako An Bisaya
|(051) AKMA-PTM
|Aksyon Magsasaka-Partido Tinig ng Masa (AKMA PTM)
|(065) UNIDO
|Union of Nationalistic Democratic Filipino Organization
|(071) 1-ANG EDUKASYON
|Una ang Edukasyon
|(094) METRO
|Movement for Economic Transformation and Righteous Opportunities
|(099) TINGOG SINIRANGAN
|Tingog Sinirangan
|(141) AKO BICOL
|Ako Bicol Political Party
|(150) BHW
|Barangay Health Wellness
|(152) AKO PADAYON
|Ako Padayon Pilipino
|(175) PBB
|Partido ng Bayan ang Bida
Local Political Parties
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(049) ABEKA
|Abe Kapampangan (ABEKA), Inc
|(089) PARTIDO SANDUGO
|Partido Sandugo
Education
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(004) PEACE
|Philippine Educators Alliance for Community Empowerment
|(017) PTA
|Parents Teachers Alliance
|(023) ASEAN
|Academicians, Students and Educators Alliance, Inc
|(083) ACT TEACHERS
|Act Teachers
|(093) AVE
|Alliance of Volunteer Educators
|(100) MANILA TEACHERS
|Manila Teachers Savings and Loan Association, Inc
|(108) ABAKADA
|Abakada Guro
|(131) A TEACHER
|Advocacy for Teacher Empowerment Through Action Cooperation and Harmony Towards Educational Reform
Electric Cooperatives and Electricity Consumers
Environment
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(021) LUNTIAN
|Luntiang Pilipinas Partylist
|(127) AWAKE
|Awareness of Keepers of the Environment, Inc
Farmers and Fisherfolk
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(003) MAGSASAKA
|Magkakasama sa Sakahan, Kaunlaran
|(039) 1-LAMBAT
|Isang Lapian ng Mangingisda at Bayan Tungo sa Kaunlaran
|(046) ALL-FISH
|Alliance of Philippine Fishing Federations, Inc
|(063) KOOP-KAMPI
|Kooperatiba-Kapisanan ng Magsasaka ng Pilipinas
|(072) KAMAIS
|Kamais Pilipinas (Kapatirang Nagmamais ng Pilipinas, Inc)
|(076) ABONO
|Abono
|(105) KMM
|Kaisahan ng mga Maliliit na Magsasaka
|(112) AAMBIS-OWA
|Ang Asosasyon Sang Mangunguma Nga Bisaya-Owa Mangunguma, Inc
|(114) AGRI
|Agri-Agra na Reporma Para sa Magsasaka ng Pilipinas Movement
|(115) AGAP
|Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines
|(142) COOP-NATCCO
|Cooperative Natcco Network
|(158) BUTIL
|Butil Farmers Party
|(180) GRECON
|Grains Retailers' Confederation of the Philippines (Grecon) Inc
Health
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(047) ANAKALUSUGAN
|Alagaan Natin Ating Kalusugan
|(074) MATA
|Ang Mata'y Alagaan
|(134) 1-AHAPO
|One Advocacy for Health, Progress, and Opportunity
Indigenous Peoples
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(009) KUSUG TAUSUG
|Kusug Tausug
|(058) ANAC-IP
|Ang National Coalition of Indigenous People Action Na! Inc
|(073) ALIF
|Ang Laban ng Indiginong Filipino
|(097) TRICAP
|Tribal Communities Association of the Philippines
Internet Connectivity
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(117) FICTAP
|Federation of International Cable TV and Telecommunications Associations of the Philippines
Laborers and Professionals
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(012) ANG NARS
|Ang Nars, Inc
|(016) CWS
|Construction Workers' Solidarity
|(036) ANGKLA
|Angkla: Ang Partido ng mga Pilipinong Marino, Inc
|(052) ABS
|Arts Business and Science Professionals
|(055) PM
|Partido Manggagawa
|(080) MARINO
|Marino Samahan ng mga Seaman, Inc
|(095) AASENSO
|Ating Agapay Sentrong Samahan ng mga Obrero, Inc
|(121) SAMAKO
|Sandigan ng mga Manggagawa sa Konstruksiyon
|(166) TUCP
|Trade Union Congress Party
|(171) DIWA
|Democratic Independent Workers' Association
Multi-sectoral Groups
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(002) KABAYAN
|Kabalikat ng Mamamayan
|(033) CIBAC
|Citizens' Battle Against Corruption
|(053) BH (BAGONG HENERASYON)
|Bagong Henerasyon
|(059) SINAG
|Sinag Tungo sa Kaunlaran
|(082) TAO MUNA
|Ang Tao Muna at Bayan
|(104) CONSLA
|Confederation of Non-Stock Savings and Loan Associations, Inc
|(122) 1PACMAN
|One Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals
|(163) ABANG LINGKOD
|Abang Lingkod, Inc
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(007) OFW FAMILY
|OFW Family Club, Inc
|(010) GLOBAL
|Global Workers and Family Federation, Inc
|(027) AMEPA OFW
|AMEPA OFW Access Center, Inc
|(116) ACTS-OFW
|Acts Overseas Filipino Workers Coalition of Organizations
Poverty Reduction/Urban and Rural Concerns
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(029) BAHAY
|Bahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino, Inc
|(044) SULONG DIGNIDAD
|Sulong Dignidad Party
|(048) TGP
|Talino at Galing ng Pinoy
|(054) ANG PROBINSYANO
|Alyansa ng mga Mamamayang Probinsyano
|(091) PROBINSYANO AKO
|Probinsyano Ako
|(096) ALONA
|Alliance of Organizations, Networks and Associations of the Philippines
|(098) BANAT
|Barangay Natin
|(109) KALINGA
|Kalinga-Advocacy for Social Empowerment and Nation-Building Through Easing Poverty, Inc
|(132) GP
|Galing sa Puso Party
|(137) YACAP
|You Against Corruption and Poverty
|(139) ANUPA
|Alliance of National Urban Poor Organization Assembly, Inc
|(148) AANGAT TAYO
|Aangat Tayo
|(155) ITO ANG TAMA
|Tanggol Maralita
|(170) SAGIP
|Social Amelioration and Genuine Intervention on Poverty
|(173) 1P
|One Philippines
Public Safety and Security (includes soldiers' groups)
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(018) RAM
|Rebolusyonaryong Alyansang Makabansa
|(060) PATROL
|Public Safety Alliance for Transformation and Rule of Law, Inc
|(078) AKO
|Ako Ayoko sa Bawal na Droga
|(084) PEOPLE'S CHAMP
|People's Champ Guardians
|(101) ACT-CIS
|Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support, Inc
|(138) MAGDALO
|Magdalo Para sa Pilipino
|(143) MAYPAGASA
|Kilusang Maypagasa
|(176) LAANG KAWAL
|Laang Kawal ng Pilipinas
Regional Groups
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(022) AKO BISDAK
|Ako Bisdak-Bisayang Dako (AB-DB), Inc
|(043) AN WARAY
|An Waray
|(092) AKO BISAYA
|Ako Bisaya, Inc
|(124) ABAMIN
|Abante Mindanao
|(149) KABALIKAT
|Kabalikat ng Nagkakaisang Manileño
|(153) AMIN
|Anak Mindanao
|(164) AGBIAG!
|Agbiag Timpuyog Ilocano, Inc
Senior Citizens and Retirees
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(030) PRAI
|Philippine National Police Retirees Association, Inc
|(130) SENIOR CITIZENS
|Coalition of Association of Senior Citizens in the Philippines, Inc
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Consumer Rights
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(067) SBP
|Serbisyo sa Bayan Party
|(075) LPGMA
|LPG Marketers Association, Inc
|(086) ALAY BUHAY
|Alay Buhay Community Development Foundation, Inc
|(103) APPEND
|Append Inc
|(113) TINDERONG PINOY
|Tinderong Pinoy Party
|(136) ANG KABUHAYAN
|Ang Kabuhayan
|(140) 1-CARE
|1st Consumers Alliance for Rural Energy, Inc
|(144) ATING KOOP
|Adhikaing Tinaguyod ng Kooperatiba
|(147) ALENG ENTREP
|Association of Lady Entrepreneurs
Sports
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(026) PBA
|Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta
Tourism
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(169) WOW PILIPINAS
|Wow Pilipinas Movement
Transportation
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(008) 1-UTAK
|1-United Transport Koalisyon
|(020) DUMPER PTDA
|Dumper Philippines Taxi Drivers Association, Inc
|(133) 1-APTO
|Allaince of Public Transport Organization, Inc
|(156) UTAP BICOL
|One Unified Transport Alliance of the Philippines-Bicol Region
Women
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(037) GABRIELA
|Gabriela Women's Party
|(069) INANG MAHAL
|Ina na Nagmamahal sa Anak
Youth
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(042) KABATAAN
|Kabataan Party-List
|(157) DUTERTE YOUTH
|Duty to Energize the Republic Through Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral Party-List Organization
(Duterte Youth Sectoral Party-List Organization)
Others (mostly nationalistic groups)
|Name on Ballot
|Party List Name
|(031) JUAN MOVEMENT
|Joint Union of Active Nationalist Filipino Movement
|(032) BUKLOD FILIPINO
|Pinagbuklod na Filipino Para sa Bayan
|(068) PPP
|Pilipinas Para sa Pinoy
|(079) ABANTE PILIPINAS
|Avid Builders of Active Nation's Citizenry Towards Empowered Philippines
|(177) 1AAAP
|1 Alliance Advocating Autonomy Party
– Rappler.com