The challenge for Comelec, election watchdogs, and candidates is how to get registered voters to go out and cast their votes on May 13, 2109

Published 3:54 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For many senatorial candidates going around the country these days to ask people to vote for them, the decision on where to bring their campaigns next is dictated by the number of registered voters in particular areas.

Filipino voters will troop to polling precints on May 13, 2019, a Monday.

Data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) shows that there are 61,843,750 registered voters in the Philippines for 2019. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Registered voters for the May 2019 elections)

But where are they located? Rappler breaks down the total number of voters to find out where the vote-rich provinces and regions are.

Calabarzon is most vote-rich region

Calabarzon (Region IV-A) leads the list of 17 regions in the Philippines when it comes to registered voters.

For the 2019 elections, Comelec data shows that there are 8,674,351 voters in this region that includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Riza, and Quezon. This means 14% of the total registered voters in the country are in Calabarzon.

Here is the full list:

Coming in second is the National Capital Region (NCR), which has 7,074,603 voters.

Central Luzon places 3rd with 6,829,659 registered voters for May 2019.

Cebu is most vote-rich province

The province of Cebu tops the list of 81 provinces when it comes to the number of registered voters.

According to Comelec data, 3,082,621 voters are registered for the May 2019 polls in Cebu. This number makes up almost 5% of the total registered voters in the Philippines.

Out of the top 20 most vote-rich provinces, 5 are in Calabarzon while 3 are in Central Visayas, including Cebu.

The top 20 vote-rich provinces are the following:

To check a specific province's information on registered voters, check this map:

Can they deliver?

But having high numbers of registered voters is different from having these voters turn up at precincts and cast their votes on May 13.

It is a dream for many candidates that the provinces, especially those where the bets have strong support, hit a high turnout. Voter turnouts since 2001 have been fluctuating, data show.

The Comelec and election watchdogs have called for people to go out and vote. – with a report from Janelle Paris/Rappler.com