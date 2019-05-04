The 24-member Senate under the next Congress will be filled with members from political dynasties

MANILA, Philippines – Ten of the 14 senatorial candidates who have a chance of winning in the May 13 elections come from political dynasties.

The Pulse Asia Pulso ng Bayan survey, conducted from April 10 to 14, showed that if elections were held during the polling period, familiar and powerful names from political families would dominate the new batch of senators:

Cynthia Villar, 1st to 2nd Grace Poe, 1st to 2nd Lito Lapid, 3rd to 4th Pia Cayetano, 3rd to 6th Bong Go, 4th to 8th Sonny Angara, 4th to 9th Bong Revilla, 5th to 9th Ronald “Bato dela Rosa, 5th to 9th Nancy Binay, 6th to 9th Aquilino Pimentel III, 10th to 14th Imee Marcos, 10th to 14th Jinggoy Estrada, 10th to 14th Bam Aquino, 10th to 14th JV Ejercito, 10th to 16th

Of the 14 names, only 4 do not come from political dynasties: Poe, Go, Dela Rosa, and Pimentel.

Pimentel is the son of former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. But the son became a senator after his father’s term.

Poe, Go, and Dela Rosa might not have come from well-entrenched political families, but they have their own source of popularity. Poe is the daughter of the late action king Fernando Poe Jr and popular actress Susan Roces. Go is the closest aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, while Dela Rosa is a former chief of the Philippine National Police and another trusted man of the Chief Executive.

The 1987 Constitution says, “The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.” (LOOK: Political dynasties use party list as backdoor to Congress)

But more than 3 decades since, Congress – filled with members of dynasties – has yet to pass a law banning dynasties. The closest was an anti-dynasty provision in the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act. (READ: [OPINION] Comelec’s role in implementing ban on political dynasties)

Here's a list of the 11 candidates' relatives either already in politics, was in politics, or aspiring to be elected:

Cynthia Villar

Husband: Manny Villar, former House speaker and Senate president

Daughter: Camille Villar, Las Piñas congressional candidate

Son: Mark Villar, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary, former Las Piñas congressman

Daughter-in-law: Emmeline Aglipay Villar, justice undersecretary and former representative of Democratic Independent Workers’ Association or DIWA party list

Brother: Nene Aguilar, outgoing Las Piñas City mayor

Sister-in-law: Imelda “Mel” Aguilar, Las Piñas mayoralty candidate

Lito Lapid

Son: Mark Lapid, former Pampanga governor and now Porac mayoralty candidate

Pia Cayetano

Father: the late Rene Cayetano, former senator

Brothers

Alan Peter Cayetano, former senator and foreign affairs secretary now running for congressman of Taguig City's 1st district



Lino Cayetano, former Taguig representative now a mayoralty candidate

Sister-in-law: Lani Cayetano: current Taguig mayor, running for

congresswoman of the city's 2nd District

Sonny Angara

Father: the late Edgardo Angara, former Senate president

Aunt: Bella Angara-Castillo, incumbent Aurora representative

Cousin: Rommel Angara, Aurora vice governor running for representative

Uncle: Arthur Angara, former longtime Baler mayor

Bong Revilla

Father: Ramon Revilla Sr, former senator

Wife: Lani Mercado, reelectionist Bacoor City mayor

Son: Jolo Revilla, reelectionist Cavite vice governor

Brother: Strike Revilla, reelectionist Cavite 2nd district representative

Nancy Binay

Father: Jejomar Binay, former vice president now seeking a congressional seat in Makati

Sister: Abigail Binay Campos, reelectionist Makati City mayor

Brother: Junjun Binay, former Makati City mayor now running for mayor

Imee Marcos

Father: the late Ferdinand Marcos, former president

Mother: Imelda Marcos, Ilocos Norte 2nd district representative

Brother: Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, former senator and Ilocos Norte governor

Son: Matthew Marcos Manotoc, Ilocos Norte 2nd district board member now seeking to replace Imee as governor

Jinggoy Estrada

Father: Joseph Estrada, former president and now reelectionist Manila mayor

Mother: Luisa "Loi" Ejercito, former senator

Daughter: Janella Ejercito, San Juan vice mayor now running for mayor

Half-brother: JV Ejercito, reelectionist senator

Cousin: ER Ejercito, former Laguna governor now running for governor again

Cousin: Gary Estrada, former Quezon provincial board member now running for vice mayor in Cainta, Rizal

Cousin-in-law: Girlie Ejercito (known as former actress Maita Sanchez), Pagsanjan mayor

JV Ejercito

Father: Joseph Estrada, former president and now reelectionist Manila mayor

Mother: Guia Gomez, outgoing San Juan mayor

Half-brother: Jinggoy Estrada, former senator now running for senator again

Niece: San Juan vice mayor now running for mayor

Cousin: former Laguna governor now running for governor again

Cousin: Gary Estrada, former Quezon provincial board member now running for vice mayor in Cainta, Rizal

Cousin-in-law: Girlie Ejercito (known as former actress Maita Sanchez), Pagsanjan mayor

Bam Aquino

Grandfather: the late Benigno Aquino Sr, former senator

Uncles

the late Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr, former senator



the Agapito "Butz" Aquino, former senator



Herminio Aquino, former Tarlac 3rd district representative



Jesli Lapus, former Tarlac 3rd district representative



Jeci Lapus, former Tarlac 3rd district representative

Aunt: Teresa Aquino Oreta, former Malabon-Navaotas representative and senator

Cousin: Benigno Aquino III, former president

Cousin: Malabon Mayor Antolin “Len Len” Oreta III

Aunt-in-law: the late Corazon Aquino, former president

Of the 12 incumbent senators that will stay, at least 7 come from dynasties: Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, Manny Pacquiao, and Joel Villanueva.

In a February 2018 Senate hearing, dean Ronald Mendoza of the Ateneo School of Government said that the number of powerful clans per position increased between 2007 and 2016: from 75% to 78% among district representatives; from 70% to 81% among governors; from 58% to 70% among mayors. – with Rappler Research/Rappler.com