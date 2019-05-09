We take a look at provinces, districts, towns, cities with the highest or lowest number of candidates in the midterm polls

Published 9:30 AM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For many voters on Monday, May 13, casting their votes would be a breeze, shading the circles beside the names of candidates taking just a few minutes.

In some places, however, the exercise might take a bit longer due to the sheer number of names to look for in the ballot.

We take a look at interesting ballots for the 2019 midterm elections. Since the number of candidates for the senatorial and party list races are constant across all ballots in all locations, we only take a look at local races.

Longest ballots

The distinction for having the "longest" ballot in terms of the number of names printed on it goes to Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, with a total of 120 local candidates.

Exactly half of it, or 60 candidates, are just for the position of city councilor. It's the most for any city for that position.

Marawi voters would also have to make their picks from 9 candidates for mayor and 10 bets for vice mayor, along with their choices among 8 candidates for governor and 7 for vice governor of Lanao del Sur, plus among 3 bets for representative and 23 for board member of the province's first district.

In addition, Lanao del Sur takes the cake for most candidates in many contests:

For provincial vice governor - 7

For Sangguniang Panlalawigan or provincial board member - Lanao del Sur's second district, with 24

For mayor - municipality of Lumbatan, with 12

For vice mayor - Marawi City and municipality of Madalum, with 10 each

For Sangguniang Bayan or municipal councilor - municipality of Malabang, with 58

Basilan has the most gubernatorial candidates, with 9.

For the congressional race, the lone district of Mountain Province and the first district of Zamboanga City have the most bets, with 7 each.

Shortest ballots, unopposed bets

The ballot with the fewest names is the one for the first district of Valenzuela City. Voters there would only see 3 candidates for mayor, unopposed bets for vice mayor and representative, and 6 councilors.

Both the first and second districts of Valenzuela City have the least bets for city councilor, with 6 each. They are virtually unopposed, because there will be exactly 6 winners for this contest in the city.

The same goes for 29 towns nationwide – from Langiden in Abra to Languyan in Tawi-Tawi – with only 8 candidates for municipal councilor. For all municipalities in the country, except Pateros, 8 seats are allocated for the Sangguniang Bayan.

As for Sangguniang Panlalawigan contests, the smallest field of bets is in the first district of Antipolo City, with only one candidate. Each of Antipolo City's two districts sends one board member to the Rizal provincial board.

Meanwhile, the least candidates for single-winner contests are certainly the areas with unopposed bets.

A complete set of ballot faces for all areas in the Philippines can be viewed on the Commission on Elections website. – Rappler.com