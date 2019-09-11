FATAL ATTACKS. Policemen and soldiers stand outside bomb-hit church in Jolo, Sulu on January 27, 2019. File photo by AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The recent Sunday blast in Indanan, Sulu, by an alleged suicide bomber came 3 days before the world commemorates the 9/11 attacks in the US on Wednesday, September 11.

Despite local and international efforts to address the threat, terrorism persists – and the Philippines remains to be very much a part of the global terror network.

Here are some facts about the growth of terrorism here.

Groups behind the attacks

Numerous terror groups have been known to operate primarily in Mindanao. These include:

Even before the 9/11 attacks, the Philippines was already witness to terror. Below is a list of some of the biggest terror attacks that have occurred in the country before the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte:

Event/Location Date Killed Wounded Rizal Day Bombings December 30, 2000 22 100~ General Santos City April 21, 2002 13 60~ Zamboanga City October 2, 17, 21, 2002 23 100~ Davao International Airport March 4, 2003 22 143 Koronadal City May 10, 2003 10~ 42~ General Santos City December 12, 2004 14+ 70~ SuperFerry 14 bombing February 27-28, 2004 116 (presumed) – Valentine's Day Bombings in Davao, Makati, GenSan February 14, 2005 8~ 147~ subsequent Mindanao bombings July 4, 5, 7, 2009 13 91 Basilan raid February 27, 2010 0 26 Total 241 779

Sources: GMA News, PhilStar (1, 2, 3), Human Rights Watch (1, 2), Philippine Senate, Al Jazeera

Extremist groups, mainly the ASG, MILF, and JI have claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Mindanao suffered – and continues to suffer – the most from terror.

From 2000 to 2012, the region witnessed 25 bombing and grenade attacks. Soccsksargen, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (now replaced by the larger Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM), and Zamboanga had the deadliest bombing attacks during this period. (READ: Mindanao bombs: over 300 killed in 12 yrs)

Even President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown has not been spared, as shown by the Davao night market bombing in 2016. Fourteen were killed and 60 were injured.

In Basilan last year, a foreigner blew himself up in Lamitan City, killing at least 10.

This year, on January 27, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo was bombed by an Indonesian couple. The blast killed at least 23 people and left more than 100 injured.

On June 28, the police and military confirmed the “first suicide bombing by a Filipino” in Sulu.

Marawi siege impact

It is the 2017 Marawi siege however that has had long-term consequences. The instability that followed prompted Duterte to implement martial law in Mindanao.

The battle of Marawi is the Philippine military’s longest and bloodiest in recent history, running for 5 months. The Maute Group even trained children to fight.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 353,921 families were displaced at the height of the siege.

Many of the 2,261 deaths in the BARMM in 2017 were due to the siege. (READ: Martial law led to 2018 drop in violence in Muslim Mindanao – study)

With a slow rise from ground zero, Marawi City is still on the road to recovery more than two years after the siege. By February 2019, financial aid for the city’s rehabilitation reached nearly P42 billion, according to BusinessWorld.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, over 64,000 families have been able to return to their homes. Thousands, however, remain displaced.

Laws and prevention

The US government has pledged to “cooperate more” with the Philippines to curb terrorism and violent extremism.

The Human Security Act, signed in 2007, outlines the state’s responsibility to protect the country from acts of terrorism.

Five years later, then-president Benigno S. Aquino III signed Republic Act 10168 into law, or “The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.”

But a bill is now pending in Congress to amend the Human Security Act and give state forces stronger powers to arrest and detain suspected terrorists. – Rappler.com/with reports from Lucia Pangan