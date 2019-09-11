HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

IN NUMBERS

The freed 1,914 heinous crime convicts

Rappler obtains and analyzes the list of 1,914 heinous crime convicts the Duterte government says were released because of the GCTA law. This is what we found.

BY RAMBO TALABONG AND MICHAEL BUEZA | SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

IN NUMBERS

The freed 1,914 heinous crime convicts

Rappler obtains and analyzes the list of 1,914 heinous crime convicts the Duterte government says were released because of the GCTA law. This is what we found.

BY RAMBO TALABONG AND MICHAEL BUEZA | SEPTEMBER 11, 2019