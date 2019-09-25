LIST: Duterte's skipped events, long absences
MANILA, Philippines – Over 3 years of his presidency has shown that President Rodrigo Duterte has a pattern of skipping public engagements, often due to health-related issues like being "overworked," "indisposed," or getting a fever or migraine.
He's also taken several week-long absences from the public eye – meaning, he had no activities where average Filipinos could see him and know he is physically fine.
Rappler has compiled this list of skipped official events and periods of prolonged absences which have sparked concerns over the 74-year-old Duterte's health. (READ: President's health: Touchy topic for Duterte, public concern for Constitution)
This list will be continuously updated, with the most recent incidents appearing on top.
Prolonged absences:
- August 11-18 (7 days)
- May 14-20, 2019 (7 days)
- April 29-May 4, 2019 (6 days)
- June 20-26, 2017 (6 days)
- June 12-16, 2017 (5 days)
Skipped events:
- September 24, 2019 Armed Forces of the Philippines change of command ceremony because of a fever after a "punishing schedule"
- August 26, 2019 National Heroes Day rites in Luneta because he was "indisposed"
- May 9, 2019 Hugpong ng Pagbabago campaign rally because he "needed rest"
- April 26, 2019 Belt and Road forum's gala dinner because he had a "migraine"
- April 22, 2019 Boao Forum of Asia Manila Conference because he felt "overworked"
- April 12, 2019 PDP-Laban campaign rally in Marawi City because of bad flying conditions
- March 15, awarding of certificates of land ownership and PDP-Laban campaign rally in Davao City because he was "indisposed"
- November 30, 2018 Bonifacio Day ceremony because he had to "fly to Mindanao to attend to the problem of insurgency in Mindanao"
- November 14, 2018 ASEAN summits with partner countries and working lunch
- October 3, 2018 Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation event in Malacañang
- June 30, 2017 Independence Day ceremony because he was "not feeling well"
- September 8, 2016 ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India summits
- Photo-op of ASEAN leaders with US President Barack Obama, also during September 2016 Laos conference
- November 20, 2016 APEC family photo and APEC economic leaders retreat due to "jet lag"
- November 19, 2016 APEC gala dinner hosted by Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski
- November 11, 2016 Go Negosyo summit in Davao due to a "migraine"
- Campaign speech in 2016 because he was rushed to the hospital where he stayed overnight because of a migraine and chest cold
– Rappler.com