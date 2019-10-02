MANILA, Philippines – The marathon hearings of the Senate blue ribbon committee led to the discussion of something close to the heart of the Duterte administration: the war on drugs.

After 7 hearings, the issues have evolved from a wide range of topics – from the loopholes in the "good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law, prison reform, the drug kingpins of the New Bilibid Prison, and now the involvement of "ninja cops" in illegal drugs.

But what raised eyebrows on Tuesday, October 1, was the alleged intervention of Philippine National Police chief General Oscar Albayalde in what seemed to be a "grand cover-up" – as the senators believed – to protect his underlings from dismissal from service over a 2013 case.

Roughly a month before Albayalde's retirement on November 7, the 2013 incident seemed to haunt the country's top cop. What happened?

Timeline

November 29, 2013. Twelve Pampanga cops conducted a buy-bust operation in Mexico, Pampanga which led to the recovery of 36.68 kilos of metamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) and a P100,000 marked money. The team was headed by ex-Pampanga anti-illegal drug operations task group chief Joven de Guzman Jr, along with 11 others:

Senior Police Officer 1 Jules Maniago

Senior Police Officer 1 Donald Roque

Senior Police Officer 1 Bayas Santos

Senior Police Officer 1 Rommel Vital

Senior Police Officer 1 Alcindor Tinio

Senior Police Officer 1 Dante Dizon

Senior Police Officer 1 Eligio Valeroso

Police Officer 3 Dindo Dizon

Police Officer 3 Gilbert de Vera

Police Officer 3 Romeo Guerrero

Police Officer 2 Anthony Lacsamana

The group was supposed to go after the Chinese drug lord Johnson Lee, but instead arrested another suspected drug dealer Ding Wenkun.

March 2014. The 12 cops, including then-Pampanga intelligence branch head Rodney Balayo, were preventively suspended for not following the standard procedure during the November 2013 buy-bust operation:

The certification of seized evidence was signed the following day

Confiscated items were not photographed with the arrested suspects

Photos of the barangay official, media, and Department of Justice representatives who allegedly witnessed the confiscation were "taken elsewhere"

The cops did not request for the presence of the Scene of the Crime Operatives

The inventory of the seized drugs was not done where the buy-bust happened

Albayalde, then the acting police director for Pampanga, was not spared from the issue. He was sacked from his post for failing to take action at his level.

May 2014. Ex-Criminal Investigation Detection Group chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong filed a criminal case against the 13 "ninja cops" before a Pampanga court, arguing that the group planted evidence on Wenkun and freed Lee after extorting money from him.

November 14, 2014. Then-Central Luzon police director Raul Petrasanta ordered the maximum penalty of dismissal from service for the 13 cops.

March 2016. The dismissal order was received by the erring policemen nearly two years later. On March 14, 2016, they filed a motion for reconsideration.

May 2016. Aaron Aquino assumed the post of acting police director for Central Luzon.

July 2016. Albayalde was appointed acting Metro Manila police chief.

Late 2016. At Tuesday's hearing, Magalong urged Aquino to "tell the truth" when asked if anyone had called the latter in relation to the ninja cops' case. Aquino said that in late 2016, Albayalde called him to ask about the case of the 13 policemen.

"Sinabi niya sa akin, 'Sir, for the meantime, baka puwedeng ipa-review muna 'yan, kasi gusto kong malaman kung ano talaga ang mangyayari sa result ng investigation na iyan…Kasi, Sir, mga tao ko 'yan,'" Aquino recalled Albayalde telling him.

(He told me, 'Sir, for the meantime, maybe you can have that reviewed, because I want to know what will happen to the result of that investigation. Because, Sir, those are my people.')

Albayalde admitted on Tuesday that the call indeed happened, but denied trying to influence Aquino: "Yes, I asked for the status – only the status. I could not possibly influence an RD or an upperclass…It's normal but never in one time did I ask for any favor. I was asking for the status."

Magalong told senators on Tuesday that Aquino "did not implement the order" pending the review of the case, as a result of the call, and assigned the erring cops to Mindanao as punishment.

June 2017. The criminal case filed by Magalong was dismissed.

September 2017. Major General Amador Corpus took over the Central Luzon police director post, as Aquino retired from service. Aquino then headed the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

October 17, 2017. Just a month heading the regional office, Corpus had issued a resolution deciding on the fate of the 13 ninja cops who filed for a motion for reconsideration. Corpus modified the penalty from dismissal from service to "one-rank demotion" instead.

Corpus defended the decision on Tuesday, saying that the legal officer recommended it. He said that there are two aggravating circumstances (taking advantage of length of service and employment of fraudulent means to commit the offense) and a mitigating circumstance (numerous awards and commendations) which led to a "net of one aggravating circumstance."

As Corpus justified it, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said: "As an ordinary citizen and a lawyer, I could not understand why a penalty of dismissal was lowered to a penalty of demotion. Why you made that judgment, may tumawag po ba sa inyo na ibaba ang penalty na 'to (Did somebody call you to lower the penalty)?"

Corpus, who is now heading the CIDG, evaded the question by answering that the facts presented by Magalong during Tuesday's hearing – despite being corroborated by PNP documents – were "distorted."

'Grand cover-up'

As policemen cried for due process, senators believed that the rogue cops actually did not follow it in the 2013 incident.

The senators grilled the police officers why it took them too long to send the copy of the dismissal order for the rogue cops, let alone implement it.

"Masakit pakinggan 'yung hearing natin ngayon, kasi I think it is an embarrassment of due process for the PNP…Pero hanggang ngayon, isa ako with you, Mr Chair, na hindi pa rin maintindihan why it took so long to implement a decision na PNP na mismo ang nagbuo at based on PNP processes," Senator Risa Hontiveros said in a manifestation.

(It hurts to listen to our hearing now because it's an embarrassment of due process for the PNP. But until now, I am with you on this Mr Chair, that I still could not understand why it took so long to implement a decision that the PNP had crafted and was based on PNP processes.)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, meanwhile, took his thoughts to Twitter as the hearing was ongoing: "We are now witnessing the spectacle of a grand cover-up!"

When Albayalde's 2016 call to Aquino was established, Senator Richard Gordon, the Senate blue ribbon committee chairman, exploded without naming names.

"Why are you trying to get the people off the hook? Are you the mafia or the PNP? Before you can be merciful, you must be just!" the blue ribbon panel head said.

Gordon also slammed Baloyo's current position as the deputy officer-in-charge for Tagaytay, calling it a "promotion" even if the latter was demoted in rank.

In a media interview, Gordon said that trust in Albayalde now has "cracks" because of the ghosts of his past. The senator likened Albayade's situation to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who wrote to the Board of Pardons and Parole about the bid of his ex-client rapist and murder convict Antonio Sanchez for clemency.

"Wala naman akong nakuhang ebidensya na except for 'yung tinawagan 'nya [si Aquino]. If something is under investigation, you don't call somebody. Parang 'yung Panelo 'di ba," Gordon told reporters.

(I was not able to get evidence except for the fact that he called Aquino. If something is under investigation, you don't call somebody. It's like the case of Panelo.)

The issue resurfaced when Magalong bared the names of the cops involved in "drug recycling" to the Senate in a September 19 executive session. A few days later, the Senate authorized Gordon's committee to make the information public.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra pledged to complete the automatic review of the dismissed criminal case filed against the ninja cops within a month.

As for Albayalde, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he will decide on the top cop's fate after the Senate wraps up its probe and after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año finishes his own investigation.

Will Albayalde survive this controversy before he retires? – Rappler.com

