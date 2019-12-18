Portraits by Nico Villarete

MANILA, Philippines – In 2019, we bid farewell to many Filipino icons and newsmakers from government, business, sports, showbusiness, the sciences, the arts, and journalism.

They lived fruitful lives and left legacies that their loved ones, their peers, and the public will honor and hold dear.

As we close out the year, we remember those who have left their mark in their respective fields.

In the gallery below, click on a photo to read more. In the pop-up window that appears, click on a newsmaker's name to read the article about them. Navigate through the gallery by clicking the arrow on either side of the newsmaker's photo.

Rodolfo Albano Jr Bienvenido Alejandro Datu Abul Khayr Dangcal Alonto Cesar Apolinario Chito Arceo Tita Lacambra Ayala Eddie Baddeo Jose Balajadia Jr Marvin Baldemor Bobby Baruelo DJ Jasmin Basar Bentong Andres Bernos Miguel Bonalos Ariel Dim Borlongan Annie Brazil Carlos Mayorico Caliwara Rosa Caram Carlos Celdran Homobono Cezar Mel Chionglo Chokoleit Roliveth Cortes Sophia Corullo Karina David Leoncio Deriada Vicente Emano Nestor Espenilla Rodolfo Francisco Amalia Fuentes Eddie Garcia Romeo Gido Elizabeth Gokongwei John Gokongwei Jr Edgardo Gomez Jose Mari Gonzalez Antonio Guidotti Cesar Hernando George Hofer Ghazali Jaafar April Love Jordan Mark Joseph Kristofer King Liberato "Levy" Laus Lyndon Lee Suy Lito Legaspi Benjamin Lim Gary Lising Gina Lopez Sister Cresencia Lucero Rene Lumawag Teresita Ojeda Luz Tony Mabesa Jacqui Magno Francisco Mañosa Mariano Marcos II Ferdie Marquez Mona Lisa Nelson Navarro Cathy Nazareno Prospero Nograles Jr Pepe Ong Clinton Palanca Mico Palanca Nes Pamilar Susan Papa Jojit Paredes Lope Pascual Claro Pellosis Aquilino Pimentel Jr Rafael Poliquit Rosalita Sayoc Prospero Leonardo Quisumbing Isah Red Teodoro Regala Carmencita Reyes Jojo Robles Pastor "Boy" Saycon Rodolfo Severino Jr Armida Siguion-Reyna Pepe Smith Henry Sy Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr Milagrosa Tan Teodulo Topacio Mark Joseph Ubalde Willie Uy Brian Velasco Augusto Victa Victor Vincent Villavicencio Joel Virador Sari Yap

– Rappler.com