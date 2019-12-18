MANILA, Philippines – In 2019, we bid farewell to many Filipino icons and newsmakers from government, business, sports, showbusiness, the sciences, the arts, and journalism.
They lived fruitful lives and left legacies that their loved ones, their peers, and the public will honor and hold dear.
As we close out the year, we remember those who have left their mark in their respective fields.
In the gallery below, click on a photo to read more. In the pop-up window that appears, click on a newsmaker's name to read the article about them. Navigate through the gallery by clicking the arrow on either side of the newsmaker's photo.
Welcome to Rappler, a social news network where stories inspire community engagement and digitally fuelled actions for social change. Rappler comes from the root words "rap" (to discuss) + "ripple" (to make waves).