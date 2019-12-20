MANILA, Philippines – How do we take stock of an eventful year? One way to do it is to look at the stories you, our readers and visitors, read on Rappler.

The stories below are the 3 most-read on Rappler for every week of 2019, based on page views.

These headlines are a mix of national coverages, viral stories, personal feats and feuds, and natural disasters.

With 2019 being an election year, Rappler readers kept their eyes peeled as the midterm poll results came in on May 13. Before that, readers showed high interest in stories from senatorial debates, and a pair of fact checks on the educational attainment of then-senatorial candidate Imee Marcos.

Netizens also followed updates on notable events like President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines' bids to qualify for the FIBA World Cup, and various beauty pageants.

The earthquakes that struck Luzon in April and Mindanao in October and December, as well as many tropical storms, were at readers' radars too.

Other top stories on the list concerned the arrests of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in February over charges she is facing from different fronts, and reports on a Chinese vessel ramming the Filipino boat Gem-Ver in the West Philippine Sea.

There were also showbiz stories that lit up social media. There was the Barretto family feud, the Bea-Gerald-Julia triangle, the Tulfo brothers in hot water, and Kris Aquino battling former business manager Nicko Falcis online and in court.

A handful of most-read stories concerned the death of famous personalities. (READ: Newsmakers who died in 2019)

Also in the list are stories of brazen crimes, like the late-night abduction in Makati City in December, and tragic deaths like that of Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio in September.

In addition, readers logged on for the results for the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) in April, the 2018 Bar Exams in May, and the board exam for certified public accountants in May and October.

We excluded from the data the #WalangPasok advisories, which ranked first for 8 separate weeks between June and September, because readers usually look out for class and work suspensions during the rainy season. In the same way, we excluded articles on bank, mall, and mass schedules during the Holy Week and other holidays.

We also did not count the article on the list of 2019 Philippine holidays, which popped up among the top stories many times throughout the year. Rappler published that story in August 2018, when the government released the list. – Rappler.com